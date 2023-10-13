Far Left MSNBC Loses 33 Percent of Their Primetime Audience During Coverage of Middle East Conflict

MSNBC’s coverage of the Hamas attack on Israel and the events unfolding afterwards is not good.

They are taking the side of the far left, naturally. It requires them to try to take a both sides approach in a situation where there is no both sides.

Israel was brutally attacked and is responding. That’s the simple truth.

The New York Post ripped MSNBC for their coverage:

MSNBC’s shameful coverage of Israel terror attack exposes liberal media’s bankruptcy The liberal media continue to run interference for Hamas and its atrocity campaign in Israel. Witness MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell asking an Israeli mother of two children taken hostage during Friday’s terror raids, “What are your feelings about the attacks against Gaza right now?” The lefty host was clearly looking for her guest to echo Mitchell’s own equivocation on the issue. But the mother responded, with justifiable anger: “You’re looking for a symmetrical situation. I can’t be sympathetic to animal human beings — well, they’re not really human beings — who came into my house, broke everything, stole everything, took my children from their bedrooms and took them to the Gaza Strip. Israel has never done that, and it will never do. So there is no symmetry!” Precisely correct: Between Israel and Hamas, there is no symmetry. And there never will be, no matter how hard the US left tries to pretend otherwise.

Lots of other people must have noticed the same thing because MSNBC’s ratings are sinking like a stone.

The Daily Mail reports:

Woke MSNBC loses 33% of primetime audience during coverage of the Israel Hamas war as it insists on publishing a joint death toll – while Fox and CNN see double-digit increases on viewing figures Woke news broadcaster MSNBC lost 33 percent of its primetime viewers during its coverage of the Israel Hamas war. The outlet’s viewer figures were down 24 percent overall for the four days between October 7 and 10 which saw the outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas terrorists. By comparison the shocking events saw a leap in Fox News’s audience, up 42 percent, and in CNN’s coverage, which saw a 17 percent rise in viewers. ‘These numbers tell you a lot about MSNBC, which excels at Trump-era liberal therapy but can’t match others during global historic events’ Puck media reporter Dylan Byers wrote.

Here’s an example of the sort of garbage you’ll see on MSNBC right now.

MSNBC suggests Israel should offer to "roll back" West Bank settlements in exchange for hostages held in Gaza pic.twitter.com/nseHKcf33v — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 9, 2023

They deserve to lose all of their viewers and in a sane world, they would.