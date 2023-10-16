MORE: Lawless Trump-Hating Judge Chutkan Is Angry that Trump Correctly Labeled Her a “Trump-Hating” Judge

On Monday morning Special Counsel Jack Smith and the Biden DOJ argued before Trump-hating DC Judge Tanya Chutkan to gag leading Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump from speaking about his case and issues important to the American people.

They want to silence President Trump.

During the hearing Chutkan expressed that she was upset that Trump called a “Trump-hating” judge.

Obama-appointed Judge Tanya Chutkan previously expressed anger that President Trump was a free man and not behind bars.

In October 2022 Judge Chutkan slammed President Trump as she berated a J6er during a sentencing hearing.

“It’s blind loyalty to one person who, by the way, remains free to this day,” Judge Chutkan said referring to Trump as she blasted a J6er.

Today Judge Tanya Chutkan warned Trump's lawyers that politics had no place in her courtroom or in this case. But here is Judge Chutkan berating a J6er during a sentencing hearing in Oct. 2022. She clearly expressed anger that Trump was still "free" and not behind bars: pic.twitter.com/BaFEItMGYz — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) August 11, 2023

Judge Chutkan also said January 6 protesters tried to violently overthrow the government.

She has already made up her mind on January 6 and yet she is allowed to preside over Trump’s January 6 trial where the former president is facing four federal counts: Conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

“This was nothing less than an attempt to violently overthrow the government, the legally, lawfully, peacefully elected government by individuals who were mad that their guy lost,” the judge said to a non-violent woman who pleaded guilty to obstruction.

More from Judge Chutkan as she sentenced a woman who pleaded guilty to obstruction (spent 30 min in Capitol, no violence) to 15 months in prison. pic.twitter.com/2VTbhF38dI — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) August 11, 2023

On Monday in her DC courtroom Judge Tanya Chutkan lashed out at Trump attorneys because President Trump correctly pointed out on Truth Social that she is a Trump-hating judge.

These DC leftists are a special combination of narcissism and crazy.