Obama Judge Tanya Chutkan Previously Expressed Anger Trump Was Still “Free” and Not Behind Bars

How is this woman allowed to oversee Trump’s January 6 trial?

Obama-appointed Judge Tanya Chutkan previously expressed anger that President Trump was a free man and not behind bars.

In October 2022 Judge Chutkan slammed President Trump as she berated a J6er during a sentencing hearing.

“It’s blind loyalty to one person who, by the way, remains free to this day,” Judge Chutkan said referring to Trump as she blasted a J6er.

Today Judge Tanya Chutkan warned Trump's lawyers that politics had no place in her courtroom or in this case. But here is Judge Chutkan berating a J6er during a sentencing hearing in Oct. 2022. She clearly expressed anger that Trump was still "free" and not behind bars: pic.twitter.com/BaFEItMGYz — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) August 11, 2023

Judge Chutkan also said January 6 protesters tried to violently overthrow the government.

She has already made up her mind on January 6 and yet she is allowed to preside over Trump’s January 6 trial where the former president is facing four federal counts: Conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

“This was nothing less than an attempt to violently overthrow the government, the legally, lawfully, peacefully elected government by individuals who were mad that their guy lost,” the judge said to a non-violent woman who pleaded guilty to obstruction.

More from Judge Chutkan as she sentenced a woman who pleaded guilty to obstruction (spent 30 min in Capitol, no violence) to 15 months in prison. pic.twitter.com/2VTbhF38dI — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) August 11, 2023

Recall, Judge Chutkan on Friday warned Trump’s lawyers that politics have no place in her courtroom.

“There are limits, regardless of what is going on in, I hate to say it, his day job. This is a criminal case. The need for this criminal case to proceed in the normal order and protect witnesses and integrity of the process means there are going to be limits on the defendant’s speech.” – the Judge said arguing the First Amendment is “not absolute.”

Judge Chutkan said she doesn’t care that gagging Trump will impact his presidential campaign.

Chutkan: "I cannot and I will not factor into my decisions the influence it will have on a political campaign on either side." — (@RebeccaBeitsch) August 11, 2023

Judge Tanya Chutkan is treating President Trump worse than other defendants – including a meth dealer.

Noted attorney Techno Fog looked through Judge Chutkan’s recent history and provided evidence of bias after she denied the gag order hearing dates requested by Trump’s lawyers.

She gave the meth dealer a 1 week deadline to respond to a protective order.

The judge also set the hearing 2 weeks out after it was submitted, according to Techno Fog.

In contrast, Judge Chutkan gave Trump only ONE DAY to respond to a request for a protective order.

This is clear evidence of bias.