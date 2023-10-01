Michigan High School Student Faces Felony Charges After Throwing Metal Chair at Teacher (VIDEO)

A 15-year-old high school junior who was caught on camera hurling a metal chair at her teacher and knocking the educator unconscious is now facing felony charges.

A teacher at Southwestern Classical Academy high school in Flint, Michigan was hit in the back of the head and knocked out by a chair thrown by a student during class on Thursday. The student has since been arrested.

The student has been charged with two counts of felony assault. Both she and another student involved in the altercation were arrested. Prosecutor David Leyton authorized the charges against the girl who threw the chair.

Video of the attack shows a female student screaming as the teacher stands several feet away with her back turned to the student as she tries to deal with an altercation in class. The student picks up a chair and beans the teacher in the back of her head. The chair appears to shatter as the teacher falls in a heap on the floor. It is not clear who the student was screaming at before tossing the chair.

Flint Police Chief Terence Green reported that when the school resource officer arrived at the scene, they found the teacher lying on the ground with head injuries.

A teacher in Flint, Michigan is knocked to the floor when a student hurls at a chair at her head. pic.twitter.com/KBOLM7KOwH — Libby Emmons (@libbyemmons) September 29, 2023

The teacher was released from the hospital and is expected to return to class.

“The resilience and dedication displayed by this educator are truly commendable. Furthermore, I am heartened to inform you that the teacher has chosen to return to work. This decision reflects the profound commitment our educators have to their mission of educating and supporting our scholars,” Superintendent Kevelin Jones said in a statement.

“On the day of the teacher’s return, scholars and staff will be present to extend their warm welcome. They consider this teacher a hero, and we share in their sentiment. It is through the unity and resilience of our community that we can move forward, stronger and more determined to create a safe and supportive environment for all.”