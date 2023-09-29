Michigan: Student Attacks High School Teacher With Chair Thrown at Back of Her Head (Video)

A teacher at Southwestern Classical Academy high school in Flint, Michigan was hit in the back of the head and knocked out by a chair thrown by a student during class on Thursday. The student has since been arrested while the teacher was released from the hospital and is expected to return to class.

Video of the attack shows a female student screaming as the teacher stands several feet away with her back turned to the student as she tries to deal with an altercation in class. The student picks up a chair and beans the teacher in the back of her head. The chair appears to shatter as the teacher falls in a heap on the floor. It is not clear who the student was screaming at before tossing the chair.

Video of the attack was posted to X Twitter by Post Millennial Editor Libby Emmons, who reported the teacher was knocked unconscious:

A teacher in Flint, Michigan is knocked to the floor when a student hurls at a chair at her head. pic.twitter.com/KBOLM7KOwH — Libby Emmons (@libbyemmons) September 29, 2023

Michigan Live reported the teacher is expected to return to the classroom (excerpt):

A teacher that was struck by a chair thrown by a student is “doing well” and expected to return to work, Superintendent Kevelin Jones has announced. The incident that took place on Thursday, Sept. 28 was caught on video which shows a student picking up a desk chair and throwing it, striking a teacher who immediately fell to the ground. Flint Community Schools Superintendent Kevelin Jones released an updated statement Friday, Sept. 29, on the incident. He noted the staff member was released from the hospital the same day. …Jones wrote the student will be held accountable according to the law and the Flint Community Schools Code of Conduct, but it is still unclear what discipline that might include.

WSMH-TV reported a statement by police announcing the arrest of a student in the attack:

“The Flint Police Department has made an arrest related to an assault at Flint Southwestern Academy. An investigation is ongoing. – Flint Police Detective Tyrone Booth”

A statement released Thursday by Superintendent Kevelin Jones said the teacher was hurt during a “physical altercation between two scholars”: