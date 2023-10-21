Liz Cheney 2.0: GOP Turncoat Don Bacon Calls Rep. Jim Jordan “LOSER” – “He Was a Loser. Most Knew It”

GOP turncoat Don Bacon (R-NE) has made waves by not only going against his party’s general consensus but also labeling fellow Republican Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) as a “loser.”

Last Monday, a lobbying firm known to have ties with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell organized a phone call with Don Bacon. An email sent out before the call clarified the agenda by stating, “Tonight at 8:00 PM EST, we will have a call with Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE), a Republican member who is leading the fight against Jordan. Donald Trump is threatening any member who plans to vote against Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) for Speaker of the House.”

The phone call, cloaked in secrecy, appears to be part of a broader campaign to ensure that Jim Jordan doesn’t clinch the Speaker of the House position—a role for which he has significant grassroots support. Don Bacon, it seems, is leading this anti-Jordan front.

LEAKED: Email from lobbying firm with ties to Mitch McConnell organizing phone call tngt at 8 PM EST w/GOP Rep. Don Bacon Bacon is 1 of 8 remaining “No” votes on Jim Jordan If this gets 1k RTs, I’ll disclose the lobbying firm organizing against President Trump & Jim Jordan https://t.co/mlK9upxzP9 pic.twitter.com/G2NsXLxUpv — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) October 16, 2023

On Wednesday, Bacon appeared on CNN’s “The Lead” to discuss the ongoing Speaker of the House race. In the conversation with anchor Jake Tapper, Bacon said that Jordan “doesn’t have a pathway forward to 217 [votes],” thereby urging him to withdraw his candidacy.

“I believe he’s done. He needs to withdraw from this. He’s going to lose more votes tomorrow. I know it. I know who is going to cross over and change. He doesn’t have a pathway forward to 217,” Bacon said.

In a private meeting held on Friday after the third vote, Jim Jordan lost by a vote of 112-86 in a secret ballot. For those keeping count, that’s only 198 votes out of 221 Republicans in the conference. This discrepancy leaves a glaring question: Where were the missing 23 votes? And why did these Republicans abstain from such a crucial vote?

Things took a confrontational turn when Bacon engaged in a terse exchange with retired veteran Robert Anthony Sr. over social media. Bacon claimed to be doing “what is right for our country,” to which Anthony retorted, “The arrogance to think you know what is right and 200 fellow Republicans in the House don’t?”

The arrogance to think you know what is right and 200 fellow Republicans in the House don’’t? Even McCarthy voted for him. That’s why it’s over. You’ve been compromised. And we will continue to expose it. — Robert Anthony Sr. (@RAnthony1776) October 21, 2023

Bacon replied, “Actually, 112 Republicans decided to remove Jordan tonight. 86 GOP disagreed. The majority was with me.”

Anthony pointed out that “a bunch of spineless cowards went the route of a secret vote in the end.”

Actually , not for the votes prior to that. And as bunch of spineless cowards went the route of a secret vote in the end. — Robert Anthony Sr. (@RAnthony1776) October 21, 2023

Bacon responded and went full Liz Cheney, “He was a loser. Most knew it. He and his supporters broke election rules to get there in the first place. Election integrity broke Jordan.”

He was a loser. Most knew it. He and his supporters broke election rules to get there in first place. Election integrity broke Jordan. — Don Bacon ✈️ ️ (@DonJBacon) October 21, 2023

Even the head of the Nebraska Democrat party welcomes Bacon to their party.

“Maybe time for Bacon to leave the party that’s so extreme and hateful?” said Jane Kleeb.

Here you go DACA @DonJBacon, the head of the Nebraska Democrat party is welcoming you with open arms. Queen of the Damned Calamity Jane herself thinks you’re a better fit in their party. The party of abortion, open borders, big government, mutilating children, CRT/CSE,… https://t.co/V6pd75MnyG — Nebraska Freedom Coalition (@NebraskaFreedom) October 20, 2023

According to DC Draino, “Here’s how Don Bacon gets his CCP money: US-based Sequoia Capital invests in CCP military tech & AI Sequoia donates millions to Kevin’s PAC “McCarthy Victory Fund” McCarthy PACs “Protect the House 2024” & “Take Back the House 2022” sends over half a million to Don.”

Protect The House 2024 is a joint fundraising committee led by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Take Back the House 2022 was a joint fundraising committee (JFC) that includes Kevin McCarthy.

Here’s how Don Bacon gets his CCP money: US-based Sequoia Capital invests in CCP military tech & AI Sequoia donates millions to Kevin’s PAC “McCarthy Victory Fund” McCarthy PACs “Protect the House 2024” & “Take Back the House 2022” sends over half a million to Don SWAMP BACON pic.twitter.com/OOziTpJdNG — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) October 17, 2023

The party-line politics and infighting within the GOP reveal a deeper issue: elected officials forgetting whom they serve.

Political commentator Catturd said it best, “The fact 100 Republicans voted differently on a secret ballot tells you everything you need to know about the Republican Party. They’ll tell you what you want to hear to your face, then stab you in the back as soon as they’re behind closed doors.”