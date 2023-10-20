BREAKING: RINOS Win! House GOP Votes IN SECRET BALLOT to Boot Jim Jordan for Speaker by Large Margin 112 to 86… Candidate Forum to be Held Monday

by

The Gateway Pundit reported earlier today Jordan lost a third bid to be Speaker of the House.

After Jordan’s latest unsuccessful bid, the House GOP voted in a secret ballot at 1 PM regarding whether Jordan should remain the party’s nominee for Speaker.

Jim Jordan lost a secret ballot to remain the GOP’s nominee for Speaker, according to Jake Sherman.

And it was not close either.

The final margin was 122-86. Of course, we will never know who betrayed the GOP base because these members were too scared to vote in public.

The House GOP will now be heading home for the weekend. A candidate forum will be held on Monday.

An internal party election will be held Tuesday and a floor vote will likely be held later that day.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Photo of author
Cullen Linebarger

You can email Cullen Linebarger here, and read more of Cullen Linebarger's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.