BREAKING: RINOS Win! House GOP Votes IN SECRET BALLOT to Boot Jim Jordan for Speaker by Large Margin 112 to 86… Candidate Forum to be Held Monday

The Gateway Pundit reported earlier today Jordan lost a third bid to be Speaker of the House.
After Jordan’s latest unsuccessful bid, the House GOP voted in a secret ballot at 1 PM regarding whether Jordan should remain the party’s nominee for Speaker.
1 P.M. — Several House Republicans tell us that they will vote in the closed meeting as to whether Jordan should remain the party’s nominee for speaker
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 20, 2023
Jim Jordan lost a secret ballot to remain the GOP’s nominee for Speaker, according to Jake Sherman.
JORDAN LOST — Jim Jordan lost a secret ballot. He’s no longer the speaker designate for the House GOP
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 20, 2023
And it was not close either.
Margin was large, sources tell me.
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 20, 2023
The final margin was 122-86. Of course, we will never know who betrayed the GOP base because these members were too scared to vote in public.
122-86 was the final tally. Jordan went down handily.
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 20, 2023
The House GOP will now be heading home for the weekend. A candidate forum will be held on Monday.
HOUSE REPUBLICANS are going home for the weekend. They’ll hold a candidate forum Monday night.
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 20, 2023
An internal party election will be held Tuesday and a floor vote will likely be held later that day.
MCHENRY said he scheduled a candidate forum for Monday and internal party election Tuesday. A floor vote likely Tuesday as well.
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 20, 2023
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.