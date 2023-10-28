LIVE-STREAM VIDEO: NOT TO MISS… President Trump Headlines Republican Jewish Coalition Summit in Las Vegas, Nevada – 3 PM ET

President Trump is expected to deliver remarks at 3 pm ET today to the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas, Nevada, one of the seven swing states where Trump already leads old Joe Biden by six points in general election polling.

Trump will also speak this evening in Vegas at Stoney’s Rockin’ Country venue during an event to register voters and commit them to vote for President Trump. Register for tickets to see President Trump speak at 6 pm PT/9 ET here:

DON'T MISS TRUMP'S BACK-TO-BACK VEGAS SPEECHES! ➡️ SATURDAY: President Trump headlines the Republican Jewish Coalition Summit in Las Vegas at 3 pm ET https://t.co/gPr1clHP7j ➡️SATURDAY: Trump holds Nevada Commit to Caucus event in Las Vegas at 9 pm ET https://t.co/INzhx6PzVu — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) October 27, 2023

The Gateway Pundit will provide coverage of both events.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, President Trump is six points up on Old Joe Biden in seven swing states, including Georgia, Arizona, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Nevada, and North Carolina. Still, Trump continues to out-campaign his primary opponents across the nation.

Despite Trump’s massive primary lead and an early general election lead, Ron DeSantis’ failing campaign, in a recent fundraising email, claims he is the one “leading the way” and “running laps around Joe Biden.”

“Forging ahead” “Leading the way” “Out-campaigning every candidate” “Running laps around @JoeBiden” “One man in this race has the scorecard, energy, drive, and plan to take down the radical Left and save this country.” April fools is in April, guys pic.twitter.com/TxEcOcjBuB — Jordan Conradson🇺🇸 (@ConradsonJordan) October 28, 2023

Trump’s comments today will likely center around the violent invasion of Israel by Hamas terrorists who are raping and murdering Jews.

Reuters reports,

U.S. Republican presidential candidates including frontrunner Donald Trump will address major Republican Jewish donors in Las Vegas on Saturday at a gathering that will seek their unequivocal commitment to wiping out Palestinian Hamas militants. The Republican Jewish Coalition’s (RJC) weekend donor gathering has taken on heightened importance as Israel prepares a ground invasion of Gaza following a surprise attack by Hamas on Oct. 7 that killed more than 1,400 Israelis. Gaza’s health authorities say more than 7,000 Palestinians have been killed in retaliatory Israeli air strikes. While support for Israel is a hallmark of American Republican politics, the around 1,500 donors gathered in Las Vegas will be looking for more firm expressions of commitment as Israel faces growing criticism from rights groups for its air strikes in Gaza, a densely populated area. “We’re looking for their public commitment in support of Israel doing whatever it takes to rid the Gaza Strip of Hamas once and for all,” the Washington-based RJC’s chief executive officer, Matt Brooks, told Reuters in an interview.

Radical left Judges and prosecutors are still silencing Trump in hopes that the public never hears his side of the charges thrown against him. The Gateway Pundit reported that President Trump released a scathing message after corrupt Judge Engoron fined him for violating a gag order with a warning that next time won’t be so easy for the President. Engoron also ordered Ivanka Trump to testify against her father in the fraudulent fraud case against him.

Trump is a defendant who is not allowed to defend himself. In America. Imagine that!

Watch live via RSBN on Rumble:

Join RSBN as President Trump gives remarks at the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) at their annual leadership summit in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. The 45th president is expected to speak at 3:00 p.m. ET. The start time for the broadcast is yet to be determined. Please check back for updates.

Via RSBN on Youtube: