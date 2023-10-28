“He’s Crazed in His Hatred of Me – An Out of Control ‘Nut Job'” – President Trump Goes Off on Lawless Judge Engoron Who Continues to Prosecute Case Against Trump After It Collapses in Court

President Trump went off on the crooked leftist judge overseeing his lawfare case in New York City these past two weeks.

President Trump was sued by Marxist AG Letitia James for inflating his assets in order to acquire bank loans for his multi-billion dollar business empire.

This week the case fell apart when convicted perjuror Michael Cohen denied Trump pressured him to inflate the value of his assets.

The judge in the case has Mar-a-Lago, one of the most expensive properties in the world, valued at only $18 million, which is total nonsense.

On Friday the corrupt Judge Engoron called on Ivanka Trump to come in to testify in order to harass the Trump family some more.

This is complete lawlessness. Democrats continue to dismantle the US Constitution and our justice system by the day. Good people need to stand up to this tyranny before it’s too late.

President Trump released this scathing statement on Truth Social on Saturday.