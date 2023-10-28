“He’s Crazed in His Hatred of Me – An Out of Control ‘Nut Job'” – President Trump Goes Off on Lawless Judge Engoron Who Continues to Prosecute Case Against Trump After It Collapses in Court

President Trump went off on the crooked leftist judge overseeing his lawfare case in New York City these past two weeks.
President Trump was sued by Marxist AG Letitia James for inflating his assets in order to acquire bank loans for his multi-billion dollar business empire.
This week the case fell apart when convicted perjuror Michael Cohen denied Trump pressured him to inflate the value of his assets.
The judge in the case has Mar-a-Lago, one of the most expensive properties in the world, valued at only $18 million, which is total nonsense.
On Friday the corrupt Judge Engoron called on Ivanka Trump to come in to testify in order to harass the Trump family some more.
This is complete lawlessness. Democrats continue to dismantle the US Constitution and our justice system by the day. Good people need to stand up to this tyranny before it’s too late.
President Trump released this scathing statement on Truth Social on Saturday.
President Trump: My daughter, Ivanka, was released from this Fake Letitia James case by the Court of Appeals, but this Trump Hating, Unhinged Judge, who ruled me guilty before this Witch Hunt Trial even started, couldn’t care less about the fact that he was overturned. I also won on Appeal on Statute of Limitations, but he refuses to accept their decision. I truly believe he is CRAZY, but certainly, at a minimum, CRAZED in his hatred of me. This case should have never started, but now must be dismissed. Financial Statements were LOW, NOT HIGH, had a 100% Disclaimer Clause, Banks were fully paid, “on time, on schedule,” with never even a minor default, there was NO VICTIM, EXCEPT ME. Any other Judge in the Country would have thrown this case out on day one. He’s an out of control “Nut Job,” who fined me $10,000 over a ridiculous Gag Order so that the publicity for the day would take over from the fact that Racist James and the Judge’s Star Witness admitted LYING TO CONGRESS on the stand – CASE OVER!