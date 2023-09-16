Trump Up Six Points Over Old Joe Biden in Seven Swing States: Georgia, Arizona, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Nevada, Michigan – Dems Better Dust Off Those Fake Voters

2020 election fraud in action: Ballot stuffing in Georgia, late night drops in Detroit and blocking observers in Michigan.

Jack Posobiec published a new poll on Truth social today that shows President Trump is six points up on Old Joe Biden in six swing states including: Georgia, Arizona, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Nevada and North Carolina.

This comes from the latest Reuters-Ipsos poll.

President Trump re-truthed Jack’s post.

The Daily Caller reported:

Former President Donald Trump appears to have an advantage against President Joe Biden in 2024 among key battleground states in the 2020 election, according to a Friday poll.

The states that had the narrowest margin of victory for either candidate last cycle were Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, with Biden winning all but North Carolina. Across those key swing states, Trump is ahead of Biden 41% to 35%, and 24% of voters remain undecided, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll.

Democrats are going to have to wake up their millions of ghost voters to make it competitive in 2024 with the worst president in US history.

