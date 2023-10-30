JUST IN: Israel President Confirms German-Israeli Citizen Shani Louk, Whose Body Was Seen in Back of a Truck, Was BEHEADED by Hamas Terrorists

Israeli President Yitzchak Herzog confirmed the brutal murder of Shani Louk in an exclusive interview with German news outlet BILD on Monday.

Shani Louk, the 22-year-old German-Israeli tattoo artist, was last seen at a rave party in the northern Negev, where Hamas militants stormed in and killed at least 260 attendees.

Here is a video of Shani Louk before the brutal attack.

Shortly before the attack on the camp Shani Louk was dancing with her friends. #Israel_under_attack pic.twitter.com/KWcuuOrxrO — Duna Press (@dunapressjornal) October 8, 2023

Initial reports hinted at Shani Louk being sexually assaulted and killed, with her lifeless body flaunted around Gaza, as an appalling trophy of terrorism. Disturbing images and videos showed the militants spitting on her body, chanting, “Allahu Akbar!” meaning, God is good, as they paraded through the Gaza, bearing Louk’s corpse.

“Only now we got the note that Shani Louk has been confirmed as murdered and dead,” said President Herzog.

“They found her skull, which means these barbaric, sadistic animals, moles, simply chopped off her head when they were attacking and torturing and killing Israelis. It’s a huge tragedy,” he continued.

“I send a lot of condolences to the bereaved family. She was a beautiful [22-year-old] who went to a music festival, nature festival in Negev, right near the border,” Herzog added.

WATCH:

Israel’s president @Isaac_Herzog in our interview: „Only now we got the note that Shani Louk has been confirmed as murdered and dead. They found her skull which means these barbaric sadistic animals simply chopped off her head.“ pic.twitter.com/BKttGyS0TU — Paul Ronzheimer (@ronzheimer) October 30, 2023

Shani Louk’s sister, Adi Louk, announced her death on Instagram story, saying, “It is with great sadness that we announce the death of my sister, Shani Nicole Z.L. [may her memory be a blessing], who was on October 7, 2023, at the party massacre in Re’im.”

JUST IN – German Hamas hostage: family announces the death of Shani Louk on Instagram — BILD pic.twitter.com/kIqNdCPmdQ — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 30, 2023

Daily Mail reported:

Ms Louk’s cousin told the Jerusalem Post that the family were told by the Israeli Defence Forces that a bone from the base of the 22-year-old’s skull had been found. The IDF and volunteers from the Zaka emergency response team said the bone from the base of a skull, without which a person can’t survive, matched with Ms Louk’s DNA. Ms Louk’s boyfriend, Mexican national Orión Hernández Radoux, is also believed to have been taken by terrorists in the attack. Her family had blasted the German government for ignoring their pleas for help after they were told she was still alive in Gaza. Ms. Louk’s aunt Orly Louk and her uncle Wilfried Gehr pleaded with the German government in a television interview on the programme ‘ZDF heute’ days after her kidnap.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Shani’s mother, Ricarda, claimed in a brief video that she received news from Palestine confirming that her daughter is still alive and currently in a Gaza hospital.

“We now have further information that Shani is alive, but has a severe head injury and is in critical condition,” the mother told German news outlet Bild.

Every minute is critical,” Ricarda added, pleading the German government to act immediately, “We ask — no, we demand that the German government act quickly.”

But now, it has been confirmed that it was a lie, and the innocent young woman was brutally murdered by Hamas terrorists. RIP.