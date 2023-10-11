Mother of Missing German Girl at Dance Party Last Seen in Back of Hamas Pickup Truck Says She’s Been Told Her Daughter Shani Louk is Alive But Critically Ill in Gaza Hospital

The mother of 22-year-old German-Israeli tattoo artist Shani Louk, who was initially believed to have been killed by Hamas militants, now says her daughter is alive but in critical condition. Ricarda, Shani Louk’s mother, has urged the German government to act immediately to ensure her daughter’s safety.
Shani Louk was last seen at a rave party in the northern Negev, where Hamas militants stormed in and killed at least 260 attendees.
Initial reports suggested that Louk had been raped and killed, and her body paraded as a gruesome trophy by the terrorists as they were filmed chanting “Allahu Akbar!” (God is good) as they drove down the streets of Gaza.
On Sunday, Ricarda, Shani’s mother, issued a statement, still hoping her daughter is alive. She verified that she had recognized her daughter in the footage and appealed to the public for additional information.
The mother of German woman, Shani Louk, who was kidnapped, killed and her corpse paraded and spat on by Hamas militants has issued a heartbreaking statement.
“They sent us 1 video where I could clearly recognize our daughter unconscious in the car with the Palestinians.” pic.twitter.com/9NWo5AU8b7
On Tuesday, Ricarda claimed in a brief video that she received news from Palestine confirming that her daughter is still alive and currently in a Gaza hospital.
“We now have further information that Shani is alive, but has a severe head injury and is in critical condition,” the mother told German news outlet Bild.
Every minute is critical,” Ricarda added, pleading the German government to act immediately, “We ask — no, we demand that the German government act quickly.”
She continued, “This is really my desperate call to the entire country of Germany to help me get my Shani back home healthy.”
More from BILD:
Another hint of the missing person had previously appeared from Gaza City: Her credit card was used in a shop in front of the “Indonesian Hospital” on Sunday evening. Money was not debited, but Ricarda Louk received a warning from the bank by e-mail.
During the terrorist attack, tattoo artist Shani called the family with her mobile phone from the festival grounds. Her mother Ricarda Louk spoke to her and asked her: “Do you have a bunker nearby?” Shots were fired. Her daughter seemed confused and promised to look for a shelter. After that, the contact was broken off.
As the family was later able to reconstruct, Shani Louk ran to the parking lot with “her great love” and four other friends, they wanted to escape in two cars. Wilfried Gehr, who is in a relationship with Shani’s aunt Orly, says: “The young people have lost sight of each other. The friends then hid in the bushes. They have now reappeared safely, but Shani and her boyfriend have since disappeared.”
The family has not heard anything from the German Foreign Ministry. Winfried Gehr says: “We do not get any information from the authorities here. Peace activists have told us that Shani will now only get help if the German authorities officially intervene. None of this has arrived in Gaza so far.”
In response to BILD’s request, the Federal Foreign Office replied that the German authorities were aware of the case and that they were in contact with Israeli colleagues.