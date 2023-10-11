Mother of Missing German Girl at Dance Party Last Seen in Back of Hamas Pickup Truck Says She’s Been Told Her Daughter Shani Louk is Alive But Critically Ill in Gaza Hospital

The mother of 22-year-old German-Israeli tattoo artist Shani Louk, who was initially believed to have been killed by Hamas militants, now says her daughter is alive but in critical condition. Ricarda, Shani Louk’s mother, has urged the German government to act immediately to ensure her daughter’s safety.

Shani Louk was last seen at a rave party in the northern Negev, where Hamas militants stormed in and killed at least 260 attendees.

Initial reports suggested that Louk had been raped and killed, and her body paraded as a gruesome trophy by the terrorists as they were filmed chanting “Allahu Akbar!” (God is good) as they drove down the streets of Gaza.

On Sunday, Ricarda, Shani’s mother, issued a statement, still hoping her daughter is alive. She verified that she had recognized her daughter in the footage and appealed to the public for additional information.

The mother of German woman, Shani Louk, who was kidnapped, killed and her corpse paraded and spat on by Hamas militants has issued a heartbreaking statement. “They sent us 1 video where I could clearly recognize our daughter unconscious in the car with the Palestinians.” pic.twitter.com/9NWo5AU8b7 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) October 8, 2023

On Tuesday, Ricarda claimed in a brief video that she received news from Palestine confirming that her daughter is still alive and currently in a Gaza hospital.

“We now have further information that Shani is alive, but has a severe head injury and is in critical condition,” the mother told German news outlet Bild.

Every minute is critical,” Ricarda added, pleading the German government to act immediately, “We ask — no, we demand that the German government act quickly.”

She continued, “This is really my desperate call to the entire country of Germany to help me get my Shani back home healthy.”

