JUST IN: Donald Trump Is Endorsing Jim Jordan for Speaker of the House

In a recent development, Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX) announced that former President Donald Trump is endorsing Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) for Speaker of the House.

This comes as a surprise to many, especially considering Trump announced early Thursday he would accept House speakership for a ‘short period’ while Republicans decide on a permanent replacement.

Donald Trump recently issued a statement on Truth Social declaring his intentions.

“I am running for President, have a 62 Point lead over Republicans, and am up on Crooked Joe Biden, despite the Democrat Party’s massive Law-fare, Weaponization, and Election Interference efforts, by 4 to 11 Points, but will do whatever is necessary to help with the Speaker of the House selection process, short term, until the final selection of a GREAT REPUBLICAN SPEAKER is made – A Speaker who will help a new, but highly experienced President, ME, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump wrote.

The Gateway Pundit reported earlier that Trump is considering a trip to Congress ahead of the Speaker vote. According to Politico, Trump may make a trip to Congress where he is open to pitching himself as a candidate for Speaker.

On Thursday night, Rep. Troy Nehls took to social media to share the news, stating, “Just had a great conversation with President Trump about the Speaker’s race. He is endorsing Jim Jordan, and I believe Congress should listen to the leader of our party. I fully support Jim Jordan for Speaker of the House.”

Just had a great conversation with President Trump about the Speaker’s race. He is endorsing Jim Jordan, and I believe Congress should listen to the leader of our party. I fully support Jim Jordan for Speaker of the House. — Congressman Troy E. Nehls (@RepTroyNehls) October 6, 2023

Recall that Congressman Troy Nehls announced that he will nominate former President Donald J. Trump for Speaker of the House and said he has been “contacted by multiple Members of Congress willing to support and offer nomination speeches for Donald J. Trump to be Speaker of the House.”

“When the U.S. House of Representatives reconvenes, my first order of business will be to nominate Donald J. Trump for Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives,” Nehls said in a statement.

“President Trump, the greatest President of my lifetime, has a proven record of putting America First and will make the House great again,” he added.

On Thursday morning, Nehls wrote, “I’ve been contacted by multiple Members of Congress willing to support and offer nomination speeches for Donald J. Trump to be Speaker of the House. Next week is going to be HUGE.”

However, in a conversation with Trump, Rep. Troy Nehls revealed that the former President is endorsing Jim Jordan during their talk.

The Gateway Pundit reported Wednesday that Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) launched a bid for House Speaker.

“We are at a critical crossroad in our nation’s history. Now is the time for our Republican conference to come together to keep our promise to Americans. The problems we face are challenging, but they are not insurmountable. We can focus on the changes that improve the country and unite us in offering real solutions. But no matter what we do, we must do it together as a conference,” Chairman Jordan wrote.

“I respectfully ask for your support for Speaker of the House of Representatives,” Rep. Jordan said in a letter to his colleagues.

Rep. Jim Jordan revealed that he had discussed his bid for Speaker of the House with former President Donald Trump, NBC reported.

Jordan, a staunch ally of Trump, declined to confirm whether the former President supports his bid but described their conversation as “great.”

“I talked to the president about this and all kinds of issues,” Jordan said. “I don’t want to say anything, but I had a great conversation with the president.”

Jordan also addressed the issue of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who has been the subject of discussions about possible removal from the Republican Conference. Gaetz has faced criticism for his role in the removal of Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) from the Speaker’s post. Jordan said he would not support efforts to oust Gaetz, describing him as a “talented member of Congress.”

“I don’t think that’s warranted,” Jordan said. “We’ve got a four-seat majority; Matt’s a talented member of Congress. I disagree with what he did … but he’s a great member of our committee. … I think we’ve got to come together.”

When asked about the possibility of changing House rules that allow a single member to make a motion to remove a Speaker, Jordan was non-committal. “That’s a conference decision,” he said, adding that if the conference wants to change the rule, he would support it.

This is a developing story. Please come back for more updates.