JUST IN: Trump Considers Trip to Capitol Ahead of Speaker Vote: Report

President Trump is reportedly considering a trip to Congress ahead of next week’s vote for the next House Speaker.

Trump confirmed on Wednesday that he had been approached about the possibility of becoming the next Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Speaking to reporters outside of the NYC courthouse, Trump said he would be willing to take on the role, emphasizing his commitment to doing “whatever’s best for the country and for the Republican Party.”

WATCH:

JUST IN: Donald Trump confirms from the New York courthouse that he has been asked about becoming the House Speaker, says he would do it. That would be epic “All I can say is we'll do whatever's best for the country and for the Republican Party.” “A lot of people have asked… pic.twitter.com/fx3AKlhS17 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 4, 2023

According to Politico, Trump may make a trip to Congress ahead of the Speaker vote.

Politico reported:

Former President Donald Trump is considering a visit to the Capitol next week where he is open to pitching himself as a speaker candidate, according to a Republican familiar with internal discussions. If it happens, Trump would come speak to the House GOP sometime before lawmakers’ internal speaker election, which is set to happen on Wednesday, that person said. A final decision hasn’t yet been made. The full GOP will meet Tuesday for an internal “candidate forum.” It’s not clear if Trump — the frontrunner in the 2024 presidential primary — would actually run for speaker. Winning would require near-unanimity from the House GOP, a difficult hurdle for the controversial former president. One of his closest Hill allies, House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan, is already in the race. (Jordan told NBC that he discussed his speakership bid with Trump this week.)

Kevin McCarthy was ousted as House Speaker on Tuesday in a 216-210 vote after Rep. Matt Gaetz filed a Motion to Vacate the Chair.

8 Republicans voted to oust McCarthy on Tuesday: Biggs, Buck, Burchett, Crane, Gaetz, Good, Mace, and Rosendale.

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) on Wednesday announced a bid for House Speaker after Kevin McCarthy was dethroned.

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) also announced his bid for House Speaker on Wednesday.