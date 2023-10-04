BREAKING: Jim Jordan Launches Bid for Speaker

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) on Wednesday announced a bid for House Speaker after Kevin McCarthy was dethroned.

8 Republicans voted to oust McCarthy: Biggs, Buck, Burchett, Crane, Gaetz, Good, Mace, and Rosendale.

Chairman Jordan on Tuesday night teased a speakership bid during an appearance on Fox News with host Sean Hannity.

Hannity pressed Jordan on whether he would consider the role if offered, to which Jordan responded, “I’m going to talk to the conference over the next week, Sean. I think that’s the key.”

On Wednesday, Jim Jordan launched a bid for House Speaker.

“I respectfully ask for your support for Speaker of the House of Representatives,” Rep. Jordan said in a letter to his colleagues.

Fox News reported:

Jim Jordan, Chairman of the Judiciary, is currently the leader of one of three House Committees spearheading the impeachment inquiry of Joe Biden.

Rep. Gaetz showed support for his “mentor” Jim Jordan Tuesday night in a post on X.

My mentor Jim Jordan would be great! https://t.co/hS3RPgDoN1 — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) October 4, 2023

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) will announce his bid for House Speaker later Wednesday, according to Politico.