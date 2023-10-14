Judge Aileen Cannon Cuts Hearing Short, Blasts Special Counsel Jack Smith’s Prosecutor For Wasting Court’s Time

Judge Aileen Cannon cut a hearing short and blasted Special Counsel Jack Smith’s prosecutor for wasting the Court’s time.

A Thursday hearing in the classified documents case against Trump abruptly ended after Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, accused DOJ prosecutor David Harbach of “wasting the court’s time,” according to The Palm Beach Post.

Harbach argued that attorneys Stanley Woodward and John Irving should not be able to represent Trump’s co-defendants Walt Nauta and Carlos Oliveira because the attorneys’ other clients could be called in to testify against them.

The DOJ prosecutor, in a last-minute legal argument, said the lawyers have a conflict of interest.

Judge Cannon abruptly ended the hearing and blasted Jack Smith’s prosecutor for not addressing this issue in any of the court filings leading up to the hearing.

The Palm Beach Post reported:

A routine hearing in the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump ended abruptly after a clipped exchange between the judge and a federal prosecutor Thursday. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon admonished the Justice Department’s David Harbach for “wasting the court’s time” with a last-minute legal argument. Harbach had suggested that attorneys Stanley Woodward and John Irving should be precluded from participating fully in the defense of Trump’s co-defendants, Waltine Nauta and Carlos de Oliveira, because a number of the lawyers’ current and former clients may be called to testify against them. Thursday’s hearings were meant to give Nauta and Oliveira an opportunity to “digest and contemplate the risks” associated with their attorneys’ potential conflicts of interest, but it devolved into debate during the second of the two hearings.

Judge Cannon has repeatedly put Jack Smith in check.

In August Aileen Cannon on Monday blasted Jack Smith for operating a secret, out-of-district grand jury.

Cannon rebuked Jack Smith in a blistering order reviewed by The Gateway Pundit.

Recall, at the last minute, Jack Smith empaneled a grand jury in Miami to indict Trump in Florida.

Jack Smith had been using a grand jury in DC to investigate Trump’s classified documents case.

Out of nowhere, a Florida grand jury popped up and indicted Trump.

Jack Smith indicted Trump on 37 federal counts in Miami in June.

Judge Cannon demanded Jack Smith explain “the legal propriety of using an out-of-district grand jury proceeding to continue to investigate” Trump and his associates.

“Among other topics as raised in the Motion, the response shall address the legal propriety of using an out-of-district grand jury proceeding to continue to investigate and/or to seek post-indictment hearings matters pertinent to the instant indicted matter in this district,” Judge Cannon wrote referring to the DC grand jury.

Jack Smith quietly ended his DC grand jury investigating Trump’s classified documents case after Cannon rebuked him.

Over the summer Judge Cannon smacked down Special Counsel Jack Smith and denied his request to speed up the sharing of classified documents.