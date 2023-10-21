Joe Biden’s Soros Funded ‘TikTok Army’ Uses Hamas-Affiliated Outlet to Push Propaganda

The Gateway Pundit reported on George Soros funding for an army of Gen Z TikTokers to advance his extreme left-wing causes. Once known ‘TikTok for Biden,’ the group is now called ‘Gen Z for Change.’

The New York Post reports that Soros’ Open Society Foundation shelled out $5.5 million to the nonprofit Accelerate Action Inc. in 2020 and 2021 — which in turn gave at least $300,000 in 2022 to Gen Z for Change.

In the aftermath of the Hamas terrorist attacks on civilians, Gen Z for Change is now sharing information from a Hamas-affiliated Palestinian propaganda outlet to accuse Israel of “genocide.”

The Free Beacon reports:

Elise Joshi, who serves as executive director of the group now known as Gen-Z for Change—which has been dubbed the left’s “TikTok army”—cited casualty figures from Palestinian rag Quds News Network to argue that Israel is committing “genocide.” Those figures, Joshi argued, stress the need for young activists to “push the Biden administration … to stand for Palestinian liberation.”

In addition to her use of Quds News Network stats to rally support for a “Palestinian liberation,” Joshi has called Israel a “widely recognized apartheid state,” expressed her support for “Palestine and all anti-colonial movements,” and labeled Gaza an “open air prison.” Joshi on Tuesday, meanwhile, shared a post from Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D., Mich.) that falsely claimed Israel bombed a Gaza hospital, killing “doctors” and “children.” That post is no longer active on Joshi’s account.

On Tuesday, Joshi shared a post from Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D., Mich.) that advanced the false claim that Israel bombed a Gaza hospital, killing “doctors” and “children.”

Image Courtesy of Washington Free Beacon

Since Hamas’s terror attack on civilians,  Quds News Network continues to defend the terror group and deny reports of their brutality.

Media coverage: “#Israel‘s intelligence put up a banner on the house of Hamas leader Saleh Arouri, in the #WestBank village of ‘Arura. The writing (with a spelling mistake) says: This was the house of Saleh Muhamad Suleiman Arouri. It became Abu Nemer’s HQ- Israel’s… pic.twitter.com/uQT6skSvxi

The network has also promoted statements from Hamas as well as trying to reframe the struggle as a “liberation movement’ rather than attacks on women, children and the elderly.

Margaret Flavin

