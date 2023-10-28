Joe Biden Heads to Delaware For Another Vacation as US Forces Are Under Attack by Iran-Backed Terrorists (VIDEO)

Joe Biden Friday evening headed to Delaware for another vacation as US forces are under attack by Iran-backed terrorists.

Biden has spent 392 days — 38.9% of his presidency — on vacation without visitor logs.

Nearly two dozen US troops have been injured by Iran-backed terrorists in Iraq and Syria over the last few weeks. On Thursday night, the US bombed Iranian proxy forces.

On Thursday Iranian Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian threatened the United States during remarks in New York City at the United Nations:

#BREAKING Iran’s Foreign Minister @Amirabdolahian, in his speech at the UN General Assembly, warned the United States that “you won’t be spared from the fire of the war in region” if the Gaza war does not stop.

“I say it frankly to American statesmen: We don’t welcome the… pic.twitter.com/Q1IsSu4tao — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) October 26, 2023

Meanwhile, Joe Biden is off to Delaware for another vacation.

WATCH:

JUST IN: After campaign event here in DC, President Biden is now off to Delaware, even as war rages, the world burns, and US forces come under attack. WATCH pic.twitter.com/Px5P7tBgvC — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) October 28, 2023

Biden spent last weekend at his Rehoboth Beach, Delaware home as the world teetered on World War III.

Israel threatened to wipe Iran and Lebanon off the face of the earth if Hezbollah joins the war.

China sent warships to the Mideast last weekend. The Pentagon issued more deployment orders.

The Kremlin raged after Biden ramped up his war rhetoric and compared Vladimir Putin to Hamas.

Biden shuffled along the beach last Sunday as he callously ignored reporters shouting questions about Americans held hostage by Hamas.

Joe Biden spent virtually the entire month of August snoozing at the beach and hiding away in Lake Tahoe and ignored the rising death toll in Maui after the fires.

Biden doesn’t care about the American people. He is a life-long career politician who has accumulated exorbitant amounts of wealth while serving in government for more than 50 years.