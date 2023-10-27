Intruder Arrested for Trespassing at RFK Jr.’s Home TWICE on Wednesday

An intruder was arrested for trespassing at Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Los Angeles home on Wednesday — and returned to trespass again right after the police released him.

The independent candidate’s security team from Gavin de Becker & Associates (GDBA) detected and detained the intruder after he scaled a fence and asked to see Kennedy.

The trespasser was then handed over to the Los Angeles Police Department, according to a press release from Kennedy’s campaign.

“After being released from police custody, the man immediately returned to Kennedy’s residence and was arrested again,” the campaign said. “The candidate was home at the time of both arrests.”

The security team had notified the Secret Service about this specific “obsessed individual several times in recent months and shared alarming communications he has sent to the candidate,” the press release says.

The Biden administration has repeatedly denied Kennedy Secret Service protection despite multiple formal requests from his campaign.

“Over the last several months, the campaign submitted formal requests for Secret Service protection, yet U.S. Department of Homeland Security Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas has refused to approve the protection,” the press release explains.

“Every presidential administration for 55 years has afforded early protection to candidates who requested it. The Biden administration is the sole outlier.”

The most recent request, sent on October 25, outlined the threats Kennedy faced since he declared that he was running for office.

“Most significantly, your office and Secret Service are aware of a man named Adrian Aispuro, who recently showed up at a side door to a Kennedy campaign event, identified himself as a US Marshal, and demanded to be brought to the candidate immediately,” the request explains. “The man was carrying a loaded handgun, and arresting LAPD officers found he had a second loaded gun (with laser sight) in his backpack, along with extra ammunition.”

According to the campaign, Aispuro was not the same man arrested during the most recent intrusion.