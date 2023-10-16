“I Am Willing to Go to Jail – If That’s What It Takes for Our Country to Win and Become a Democracy Again!” – President Trump Responds to Obama Judge’s Unconstitutional Gag Order (VIDEO)

Earlier today lawless Trump-hating DC Judge Tanya Chutkan hit President Trump with a gag order in his DOJ lawsuit by the Biden regime.

President Trump will be barred from speaking out against Special Counsel Jack Smith, court witnesses and more!

This is complete lawlessness and is meant to silence President Trump as Jack Smith continues to leak to the press on a weekly basis.

This was an unprecedented move by a Trump-hating DC judge who has openly spoken out against President Trump and his supporters.

Of course, the fake news media covered this story like it’s another Monday of news and not the unprecedented, unconstitutional move that it is.

Later today President Trump mentioned this latest attack by angry liberals during his speech in Iowa.

President Trump: A judge gave a gag order today. Did you hear that? On speech which I believe is totally unconstitutional what she did. A judge gave a gag order. The judge doesn’t like me too much. Her whole life is not liking me, but she gave a gag order. You know what a gag order is? You can’t speak badly about your opponent. But this is weaponry all being done because Joe Biden is losing the election and losing very, very badly to all of us in the polls. He’s losing badly. But what they don’t understand is that I am willing to go to jail if that’s what it takes for our country to win and become a democracy again. Thank you very much. So true.

Prayers for this man. These wicked people want to destroy him.

Via RSBN.