Former Staffer for D.C. Democrat Councilmember, Shot Dead Outside Safeway Store

Washington DC is no longer safe for the American public.

A former staffer for Democratic D.C. Councilmember Brianne Nadeau was shot dead outside of a Safeway store in Washington D.C.

The Metropolitan Police Department reported 28-year-old Davon Fuller was shot outside of the Safeway on Monday night. He was later taken to the hospital where he passed away.

In a statement Councilmember Nadeau wrote, “I was shocked and deeply saddened to learn today of the death of Davon Fuller, a former constituent services representative in my office.”

She continued “He was a proud and caring father of two young children. His murder is a tragic loss and I sincerely hope there is justice for him.”

Per DC News Now:

D.C. Councilmember Brianne K. Nadeau confirmed that a man who was shot and killed on Monday was a previous staffer in her office.

The Metropolitan Police Department said that officers found 28-year-old Davon Fuller shot in the 1500 block of Maryland Ave. NE around 1:40 p.m. on Monday. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

On Wednesday, Nadeau released a statement about Fuller’s death and said that he worked as a constituent services coordinator in 2018 and 2019.

In a recent months, staffers of Congressional members have been robbed and attacked.

As The Gateway Pundit reported back in March, one of Senator Rand Paul’s staffers were stabbed multiple times with a knife in broad daylight.

Following that gruesome attack, in June a congressional staffer for Republican Rep. Brad Finstad (MN) was assaulted near National’s Park.

Congressional Staffer For GOP Lawmaker Assaulted in DC at Gunpoint

