BREAKING: Rand Paul Staffer Stabbed Multiple Times with Knife in Broad Daylight – Suspect Released from Prison One Day Before Attack

A Rand Paul staffer was stabbed multiple times with a knife in broad daylight in DC over the weekend.

The news of the stabbing just broke Monday afternoon.

The staffer is alive.

According to charging documents, victim was attacked at random after leaving Sol Mexican Grill.

The suspect, 42-year-old black male named Glynn Neal, reportedly told police the “voices” in his head told him to do it.

“Federal Bureau of Prisons records show Neal was released from prison on Friday – the day before the stabbing.” Fox 5 DC reported.

“He spent nearly 12 Years behind bars for compelling two North Carolina women to engage in prostitution through the use of threats.” the outlet reported.

#BREAKING: Senator Rand Paul's office confirms a staffer was the victim of this stabbing Saturday evening on H Street. Charging documents show victim was attacked at random after leaving Sol Mexican Grill. Suspect told police "voices" in his head told him to do it @nbcwashington https://t.co/MEkks1MrLm — Tom Lynch (@TomLynch_) March 27, 2023

“This past weekend a member of my staff was brutally attacked in broad daylight in Washington, D.C. I ask you to join Kelley and me in praying for a speedy and complete recovery, and thanking the first responders, hospital staff, and police for their diligent actions. We are relieved to hear the suspect has been arrested. At this time we would ask for privacy so everyone can focus on healing and recovery.” Rand Paul said in a statement.

Statement from DC Metro police:

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with Intent to Kill (Knife) offense that occurred on Saturday, March 25, 2023, in the 1300 block of H Street, Northeast. At approximately 5:17 pm, members of the First District were dispatched to the listed location for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, members located an adult male stabbing victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. On Saturday, March 25, 2023, as a result of the detectives’ investigation, 42-year-old Glynn Neal, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Kill (Knife).

This is a breaking story…please check back for updates.