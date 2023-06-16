Congressional Staffer For GOP Lawmaker Assaulted in DC at Gunpoint



Rep. Brad Finstad

Meanwhile in the Democrat hellhole of DC…

A congressional staffer for GOP Rep. Brad Finstad (MN) was assaulted in DC at gunpoint Thursday night near Nationals Park.

According to police, two men pushed the congressional staffer to the ground and pointed a gun at him.

The staffer was able to run away with minor injuries before being robbed, police said.

“Following Wednesday’s Congressional Baseball Game, one of my staffers was attacked outside of his residence by an armed gunman. Thankfully, he will be able to make a full recovery and the extent of his physical injuries was minor.” Congressman Brad Finstad said on Friday.

Rep. Finstad lashed out at Democrats’ soft-on-crime policies that have empowered violent criminals.

“In DC and across the country, soft-on-crime policies have created lawless societies that empower criminal behavior. It’s time we started treating criminals like criminals and bring back commonsense policies that protect our communities and keep violent criminals off the streets.” the lawmaker said.

