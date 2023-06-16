Congressional Staffer For GOP Lawmaker Assaulted in DC at Gunpoint

Rep. Brad Finstad
Meanwhile in the Democrat hellhole of DC…
A congressional staffer for GOP Rep. Brad Finstad (MN) was assaulted in DC at gunpoint Thursday night near Nationals Park.
According to police, two men pushed the congressional staffer to the ground and pointed a gun at him.
The staffer was able to run away with minor injuries before being robbed, police said.
“Following Wednesday’s Congressional Baseball Game, one of my staffers was attacked outside of his residence by an armed gunman. Thankfully, he will be able to make a full recovery and the extent of his physical injuries was minor.” Congressman Brad Finstad said on Friday.
Rep. Finstad lashed out at Democrats’ soft-on-crime policies that have empowered violent criminals.
“In DC and across the country, soft-on-crime policies have created lawless societies that empower criminal behavior. It’s time we started treating criminals like criminals and bring back commonsense policies that protect our communities and keep violent criminals off the streets.” the lawmaker said.
NBC Washington reported:
A congressional staffer was assaulted during a robbery attempt at gunpoint early Thursday near Nationals Park, he told police.
The victim was attacked on Van Street SE, just north of Nationals Park, after 3 a.m. Thursday, a police report says. Two people pushed him to the ground and pointed a handgun at him. He was able to run away without being robbed.
Rep. Brad Finstad, who represents Minnesota’s 1st congressional district, said Friday that the staffer works in his office and will be OK.
Police categorized the reported crime as an assault with the intent to commit robbery.
Assaults with a dangerous weapon are up by 5% this year, from 623 to 652 reported crimes, District crime statistics show. Robberies are up 31%, from 987 to 1,295 reports.