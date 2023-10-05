FDA Quietly Updates Emergency Use Authorization for Novavax Vaccine Despite No Current “Public Health Emergency”

Late last month, The Gateway Pundit reported that Joe Biden’s regime will once again begin to offer “at-home” COVID test kits again after stopping the taxpayer-funded distribution on June 1, 2023. Each family can now receive up to four free tests per person after Biden spent $600 million to acquire 200 million tests. The addition of
Yesterday, amidst the frenzy over the removal of Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House, the Food and Drug Administration amended the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the Novavax COVID-19 “vaccine” despite the Public Health Emergency officially ending almost five months earlier on May 11, 2023, according to the CDC. So how is the FDA seemingly able to approve an Emergency Use Authorization when, according to the CDC, there is no longer an emergency? A letter published to FDA.gov states that:
On February 4, 2020, as amended on March 15, 2023, pursuant to Section 564(b)(1)(C) of the
Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (the FD&C Act or the Act), the Secretary of the
Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) determined that there is a public health
emergency, or a significant potential for a public health emergency, that affects, or has a
significant potential to affect national security or the health and security of United States citizens
living abroad, and that involves the virus that causes Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).
October 3, 2023
While everyone is distracted by the feckless speaker it’s a perfect time to issue an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for NOVAVAX.
Since there is no emergency anymore but they need to keep lining the elitists pockets and killing people.
Meanwhile, as more and more data becomes available since the release of the “vaccines”, many health professionals are calling into question things like “turbo cancers“, sudden rises in excess mortality and mysterious white fibrous clots being found in “50% of cadavers” by travel embalmer, Richard Hirschman:
Pfizer & Moderna COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines are killing young people at the highest rate in three years!
42% excess mortality in 0-24 year olds
I’m struggling to keep up with reporting these deaths, there are so many.
The federal government, however, continues in its spending to promulgate COVID-hysteria through widespread testing and “EUA” vaccine authorizations. From the FDA’s website:
On October 3, 2023, the Food and Drug Administration amended the emergency use authorization (EUA) of Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted to include the 2023-2024 formula. The Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted, a monovalent vaccine, has been updated to include the spike protein from the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant lineage XBB.1.5 (2023-2024 formula). The Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted (Original monovalent) is no longer authorized for use in the United States.
Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted (2023-2024 Formula) is authorized for use in individuals 12 years of age and older as follows:
- Individuals previously vaccinated with any COVID-19 vaccine: one dose of Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted (2023-2024 Formula) is administered at least 2 months after receipt of the last previous dose of an original monovalent (Original) or bivalent (Original and Omicron BA.4/BA.5) COVID-19 vaccine.
- Individuals not previously vaccinated with any COVID-19 vaccine: two doses of Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted (2023-2024 Formula) are administered three weeks apart.
- Immunocompromised individuals: an additional dose of Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted (2023-2024 Formula) may be administered at least 2 months following the last dose of a COVID-19 vaccine (2023-2024 Formula). Additional doses of Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted (2023-2024 Formula) may be administered at the discretion of the healthcare provider, taking into consideration the individual’s clinical circumstances. The timing of the additional doses may be based on the individual’s clinical circumstances.