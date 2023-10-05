FDA Quietly Updates Emergency Use Authorization for Novavax Vaccine Despite No Current “Public Health Emergency”

Late last month, The Gateway Pundit reported that Joe Biden’s regime will once again begin to offer “at-home” COVID test kits again after stopping the taxpayer-funded distribution on June 1, 2023. Each family can now receive up to four free tests per person after Biden spent $600 million to acquire 200 million tests. The addition of

Yesterday, amidst the frenzy over the removal of Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House, the Food and Drug Administration amended the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the Novavax COVID-19 “vaccine” despite the Public Health Emergency officially ending almost five months earlier on May 11, 2023, according to the CDC. So how is the FDA seemingly able to approve an Emergency Use Authorization when, according to the CDC, there is no longer an emergency? A letter published to FDA.gov states that:

On February 4, 2020, as amended on March 15, 2023, pursuant to Section 564(b)(1)(C) of the

Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (the FD&C Act or the Act), the Secretary of the

Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) determined that there is a public health

emergency, or a significant potential for a public health emergency, that affects, or has a

significant potential to affect national security or the health and security of United States citizens

living abroad, and that involves the virus that causes Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

While everyone is distracted by the feckless speaker it’s a perfect time to issue an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for NOVAVAX.

Meanwhile, as more and more data becomes available since the release of the “vaccines”, many health professionals are calling into question things like “turbo cancers“, sudden rises in excess mortality and mysterious white fibrous clots being found in “50% of cadavers” by travel embalmer, Richard Hirschman:

The federal government, however, continues in its spending to promulgate COVID-hysteria through widespread testing and “EUA” vaccine authorizations. From the FDA’s website: