Top Doctor Explains Why “Turbo Cancer” Rates Are Likely to Get Even Worse (VIDEO)

“These cancers that normally would be kept in check by the body are unexpectedly growing very quickly.”

“We know that the COVID vaccines have done various degrees of damage to the immune system in a fraction of people who’ve taken them,” attested Dr. Harvey Risch in a recent interview with The Epoch Times.

“And that damage could be anywhere from getting COVID more often, getting other infectious diseases, and perhaps it may also be cancer in the longer term,” he warned.

Dr. Risch is a Professor Emeritus of Epidemiology at Yale University with a professional background in cancer. And he is not alone in his concern. Doctors such as renowned pathologist Ryan Cole have been sounding the alarm on a new phenomenon known as “turbo cancer.” Turbo cancer is a slang term for the recent emergence of aggressive cancers that grow very quickly.

“Because of the dysregulation of the immune responses and the suppression of the immune system by these genetic-based injections … these cancers that normally would be kept in check by the body are unexpectedly growing very quickly,” said Dr. Ryan Cole in a past interview with Children’s Health Defense.

But the worst may be yet to come.

“The idea that a new product like the [COVID] vaccines could cause cancer is not something that’s going to be observable overnight,” explained Dr. Risch.

“Cancer as a disease takes a long time to manifest itself from when it starts, from the first cells that go haywire until they grow to be large enough to be diagnosed or to be symptomatic, can take anywhere from two or three years for the blood cancers, like leukemias and lymphomas, to five years for lung cancer, to 20 years for bladder cancer, or 30, 35 years for colon cancer, and so on.”

“So these are long-term events,” said Dr. Risch, “and if you suddenly introduce a new product like the vaccines, the first thing you might expect to see would be the blood cancers that I mentioned but not the other kinds of cancers.”

Blood-related disorders are already showing up in the UK data.

Data analyst Edward Dowd shed light on yearly UK PIP clearances (payments) by body system earlier this year, using different metrics for 2020, 2021, and 2022. And what he found was hematological (blood-related) claims were up a staggering 522% above trend in 2022.

But it’s not just blood-related disorders.

Cancers that normally take ten, twenty, or thirty years to develop, theoretically sped up by immune-suppressing COVID shots, could surface at increased rates in the long term, Dr. Risch hinted.

But we’re already seeing signs of this happening as young people, in the prime of their lives, are suffering from cancer at unprecedented rates.

26-year-old YouTuber Colby Brock shared his testicular cancer diagnosis with his subscribers on July 9, 2023. Dr. William Makis has done an entire deep dive into young social media influencers getting cancer on his Substack page.

According to Dr. Risch, if a 25-year-old develops colon cancer without a family history of the disease, “that’s basically impossible along the known paradigm for how colon cancer works.” He added that other long-latency cancers are surfacing in very young people. “This is just not the normal occurrence of how cancer works.”

“Because these cancers have been occurring in people who are too young to get them, basically, compared to the normal way it works, they’ve been designated as turbo cancers,” Dr. Risch added.

“Some of these cancers are so aggressive that between the time that they’re first seen and when they come back for treatment after a few weeks, they’ve grown dramaticallycompared to what oncologists would have expected.”

Dr. Risch offered an explanation as to why this is happening.

“There has to be some initiating stimulus,” he said. As Dr. Risch mentioned before, “The COVID vaccines have done various degrees of damage to the immune system in a fraction of people who’ve taken them.”

“In my opinion, cancer is something that the body normally fights off because the cells that get created when they go haywire — the immune system mostly recognizes and manages to gobble them up or disable them so that they don’t progress. But if you damage the immune system in a way that limits the ability to recognize or to disable newly-growing, deranged cancer cells, then that opens the door to them multiplying to the point where it’s beyond the immune system to cope. And that’s the mechanism, I think, that’s the most likely here.”

