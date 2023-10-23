FBI Denies They Are Targeting Trump Supporters Ahead of 2024 Election – Despite Bashing in the Doors, Stalking Hundreds of Trump Supporters Since 2021 and Infiltrating the J6 Protests

On Friday The Gateway Pundit released never before never-before-seen footage of Chris Wray’s FBI in action – smashing down the door of senior citizen Joseph Bolanos’s home in New York.

Bolanos is featured in “POLICE STATE” the latest movie by Dinesh D’Souza that is opening in theaters today – buy your tickets here.

Joseph was just one of hundreds of Trump supporters who were stalked by Chris Wray’s FBI and had their homes raided for attending a protest in Washington DC on January 6, 2021.

The FBI called it an insurrection. The FBI also sent in dozens of undercover operatives to work the January 6 protests.

The FBI has still not admitted to how many dozen operatives and cut-outs they sent to infiltrate the protests that day.

Now the Stasi-FBI wants you to believe that they are not targeting Trump supporters ahead of the 2024 elections – while they are still targeting Trump supporters from the 2020 election!

Newsmax reported.