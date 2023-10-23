FBI Denies They Are Targeting Trump Supporters Ahead of 2024 Election – Despite Bashing in the Doors, Stalking Hundreds of Trump Supporters Since 2021 and Infiltrating the J6 Protests

On Friday The Gateway Pundit released never before never-before-seen footage of Chris Wray’s FBI in action – smashing down the door of senior citizen Joseph Bolanos’s home in New York.
Bolanos is featured in “POLICE STATE” the latest movie by Dinesh D’Souza that is opening in theaters today – buy your tickets here.
Joseph was just one of hundreds of Trump supporters who were stalked by Chris Wray’s FBI and had their homes raided for attending a protest in Washington DC on January 6, 2021.
The FBI called it an insurrection. The FBI also sent in dozens of undercover operatives to work the January 6 protests.
Fed-Surrection Update: Rotten FBI Agents Even Befriended J6 Protester and Tried to Convince Him to Create or Use Molotov Cocktails
The FBI has still not admitted to how many dozen operatives and cut-outs they sent to infiltrate the protests that day.
Now the Stasi-FBI wants you to believe that they are not targeting Trump supporters ahead of the 2024 elections – while they are still targeting Trump supporters from the 2020 election!
Newsmax reported.
The FBI on Thursday categorically denied a report that it was secretly targeting supporters of former President Donald Trump ahead of the 2024 elections.
Newsmax reported on claims made by Newsweek on Wednesday that the FBI in October 2022 created a new subcategory, AGAAVE-Other — which stands for anti-government, anti-authority violent extremism — describing those who were a threat but do not fit into its anarchist, militia, or Sovereign Citizen groups.
Government insiders acknowledged to Newsweek that although they are not named specifically, the AGAAVE-Other title applies to political violence associated with Trump supporters.