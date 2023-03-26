Fed-Surrection Update: Rotten FBI Agents Even Befriended J6 Protester and Tried to Convince Him to Create or Use Molotov Cocktails

Fi Duong entered the US Capitol in a Joker mask on January 6. Later FBI agents tried to set him up with Molotov cocktails.

PURE EVIL.
Never, ever trust a SINGLE FBI agent even if your lift depends on it.

The FBI under dirty Chris Wray even sent operatives to befriend Trump supporters and convince them to commit illegal acts of violence.

Undercover FBI agents targeted and befriended Trump supporter Fi Duong following the January 6 Fedsurrection.

The FBI agent Jason Jankovitch tried to convince Duong to make a molotov cocktail so they could blame Trump supporters for carrying explosives.

The undercover FBI agent failed despite his desperate attempts to set up Duong so that they could jail him for several years. So the FBI added a second agent to try to set Fuong up. Despite their planning, plotting, staging and urging, Fi Duong would not mess with the FBI’s Molotov cocktails.

So the FBI swept in and charged him for entering the US Capitol and committing no violence.

This is how the FBI rolls. NEVER trust the FBI with more than a hello.

Via Stephen Horn.

Video was released from an undercover police officer this past week. The police officer was illegally urging Trump supporters to move forward, climb scaffolding and break the law.
This is more proof of the Fed-Surrection.

Defendant Fi Duong.

Just amazing that our government is setting up Trump supporters today. Such unethical and criminal behavior.

