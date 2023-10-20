EXCLUSIVE from “POLICE STATE” the Movie: Shocking Footage of FBI Smashing in Door of NY Senior for Attending J6 Rally – VIDEO

The Biden regime’s brutal and unprecedented political persecution of ordinary Americans is hitting the big screen next week!

POLICE STATE will premiere in theaters around the US from October 23-27.

Filmmaker and conservative activist Dinesh D’Souza collaborated with Dan Bongino in this chilling new film called “Police State.”

The Gateway Pundit published multiple stories on D’Souza’s previous projects, “2,000 Mules,” on the theft of the 2020 election using mail-in voting and ballot drop boxes, and “2016: Obama’s America” that broke all box-office expectations.

Conservative actor Nick Searcy, best known for playing Sheriff Art Mullen in “Justified,” plays a villainous role in the Police State as the face of a heartless federal law enforcement thug sent out to enforce the two-tiered justice system in America.

Journalists Julie Kelly and Peter Schweizer contributed research to the production

The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft spoke with Dinesh D’Souza recently about Police State. Dinesh described how the left is helping to build this expanding police state in America today.

Dinesh D’Souza: It’s a scary film. Not because I’ve made a horror film using the techniques of cinematography, But it’s because America is becoming a scary place to live. Not for everybody, because there are going to be people on the left who say, “Well, I’m never going to be censored and the FBI is not going to come banging on my door.” And I go, “Well, that’s because you’re helping to build the police state.” So police states, when they are under construction, rely on a constituency to help build them up. And that’s the stage we’re in now. We’re not a full-fledged police stage. But it is amazing, Jim, to see how far we’ve come in a bad way in just a few years. It’s been a free fall in terms of protecting our liberties.

Today, The Gateway Pundit is posting never-before-seen footage of Chris Wray’s FBI in action – smashing down the door of senior Joseph Bolanos’s home in New York.

Bolanos is featured in “POLICE STATE.” He describes to Dinesh D’Souza what happened that day when the FBI came for him and left his home in shambles.

The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft will interview Joseph Bolanos later today. Look for the interview soon on The Gateway Pundit.

This is a terrifying video! This is your government abusing its senior citizens!

Watch the Police State trailer below.