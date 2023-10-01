“Even Though I Have to Be Neutral… I’M 100% ON BOARD” – Iowa GOP Chair Jeff Kaufmann Speaks About JANUARY 15 Iowa Caucus at Trump Event in Ottumwa, Iowa (VIDEO)

Iowa GOP Chairman Jeff Kaufmann gave a fired-up speech at President Trump’s event in Ottumwa, Iowa, railing against the radical left and calling for Iowans to pick a candidate who can “dump Joe Biden and the rest of these clowns.”

“WE NEED TO GET THAT FOOL OUT OF THE WHITE HOUSE, NOW,” said Kaufmann, and the only man who can do this is President Trump. Kaufmann appeared to push voters strongly to vote for Trump while attempting to maintain his neutrality as GOP Chairman. “As the chairman of the Republican Party, even though I have to be neutral during the caucuses, the minute we’ve got a leader, I’m 100% on board,” he said.

Kaufmann also reminded the state of New Hampshire that they’re next after Iowa, and they need to elect President Trump as the Republican Nominee in January 2024.

The Gateway Pundit reported that President Trump was expected to speak on Sunday, and, after a brief delay, took the stage at approximately 3:20 CT/4:20 ET. Watch Trump speak live here:

Trump already leads “DeSanctus” by 37 points with 51% of support among all candidates in an Iowa GOP primary poll from last month.

What was supposed to be a small caucus training and speaking event turned into a massive crowd with standing room only, according to RSBN correspondents. President Trump will likely destroy his opponents in the Caucuses and all other Republican Primaries nationwide.

Thousands of Patriots were signing 2024 Caucus “pledge cards” and learning about the caucus system as they awaited the President.

Iowa GOP Chairman Jeff Kaufmann gave an explosive speech to warm up the crowd while waiting for President Trump to speak. Although Kaufmann told the crowd that he has “to be neutral during the caucuses,” it was clear that he is ready to “BRING THIS HOME” for President Trump on January 15 with the Iowa grassroots GOP.

Watch below: