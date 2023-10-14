DEVELOPING: WORLD WAR III WATCH: Israel Bombs Syria in Response to Two Rockets Launched From Syria: AFP

Israel bombed Syria after air raid sirens sounded in Golan Heights, according to Agence-France-Presse.

Israel shelled Syria after two rockets were launched from Syria, according to a statement from the Israeli army.

AFP reported:

Israel shelled Syria on Saturday after air raid sirens sounded in settlements on the annexed Golan Heights, the army said, amid its war on Gaza.

“Following the initial report regarding sirens sounded in the communities of Avnei Eitan and Alma, IDF (Israeli) artillery is currently striking the origin of the shooting in Syria,” an army statement said.

In a following statement, the army said that “two rockets were launched from Syria toward Israeli territory that fell in an open area.”

The army also said it was examining a possible aerial infiltration from Lebanon.

Israeli Defense Forces soldiers on Tuesday night responded with artillery and mortar shells as shells were launched at Israel from Syria.

“A number of launches from Syria aimed for Israel were identified a short while ago. Part of the launches crossed into Israeli territory and presumably fell in open areas,” the IDF said.

Tensions are also escalating on the Lebanon border. Hezbollah terrorists are exchanging gunfire with Israel Defense Forces.

Turkey is also jumping into the fray.

Turkish President Erdogan on Tuesday accused the United States of planning to “carry out massacres in Gaza” after Hamas terrorists ambushed Israel over the weekend.

The US’s so-called “NATO ally” Turkey is once again siding with Iran’s proxy army Hamas.

Israel is preparing for a ground, sea and air invasion in an effort to eliminate Hamas terrorists.

The world is inching toward nuclear war and Joe Biden is obsessing over non-existent climate change.

