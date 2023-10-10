WORLD WAR III WATCH: Turkey’s Erdogan Accuses United States of Planning to “Carry Out Massacres in Gaza” (VIDEO)

*World War III Watch*

Turkish President Erdogan on Tuesday accused the United States of planning to “carry out massacres in Gaza” after Hamas terrorists ambushed Israel over the weekend.

The US’s so-called “NATO ally” Turkey is once again siding with Iran’s proxy army Hamas.

More than 1,600 Israelis are dead and many have been taken hostage by Hamas terrorists. Hamas is threatening to execute hostages and post the killings online.

Some of the hostages are American citizens.

According to reports, Israeli soldiers found 40 babies slaughtered by Hamas, and some were found beheaded.

Israel responded to the ambush terror attack by bombing specific targets in Gaza.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced on Sunday the U.S. is moving a carrier group to the eastern Mediterranean Sea.

Erdogan, the Armenian Genocide denier, is now accusing the United States of planning a genocide.

“What will [the United States] do with all its boats and aircraft around this ship? It will carry out very serious massacres by striking all of Gaza and its surroundings, dropping [bombs],” Erdogan said from Ankara on Tuesday.

WATCH:

NOW – Erdogan accused the United States of planning to "carry out massacres in Gaza" by sending its aircraft carrier to Israel.pic.twitter.com/PphNA4yY7B — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 10, 2023

Recall that Biden’s incompetent Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday asked for Turkey’s help in negotiating a “cease-fire.”

Blinken deleted his tweet. Another humiliation on the world stage.

The day before Blinken asked Turkey to help with a “cease-fire” he said he discussed the ambush slaughter with Turkey.

Turkish Foreign Minister @HakanFidan and I discussed Hamas’ attacks on Israel. Israel has the right to defend itself, rescue any hostages, and protect its citizens. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) October 7, 2023

To add to this escalation, the United States military shot down a Turkish drone over Syria last week.

According to the Associated Press, the Turkish drone, which was reportedly armed, was too close to US troops in Hasakah, Syria and was shot down after more than a dozen warnings.

Meanwhile, Biden’s top spox John Kirby is out there claiming ‘climate change’ is the biggest threat to humanity – not a nuclear war.