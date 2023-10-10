WORLD WAR III WATCH: Rockets Fired at Israel From Syria: IDF

*WORLD WAR THREE WATCH*

Israeli Defense Forces soldiers on Tuesday night responded with artillery and mortar shells as shells were launched at Israel from Syria.

IDF soldiers are responding with artillery and mortar shells toward the origin of the launching in Syria. pic.twitter.com/4XgKFYsp8T — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 10, 2023

“A number of launches from Syria aimed for Israel were identified a short while ago. Part of the launches crossed into Israeli territory and presumably fell in open areas,” the IDF said.

A number of launches from Syria aimed for Israel were identified a short while ago. Part of the launches crossed into Israeli territory and presumably fell in open areas. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 10, 2023

The Jerusalem Post reported:

The IDF said it was responding to shells fired from Syria into Israel on Tuesday night. Some of the shells most likely landed in open fields in Israel’s Golan Heights, the military added. The IDF responded with artillery and mortar fire toward the source of the Syrian shelling.

Tensions are also escalating on the Lebanon border. Hezbollah terrorists are exchanging gunfire with Israel Defense Forces.

In response to the anti-tank missile launched from Lebanon toward a military vehicle in northern Israel, an IDF helicopter struck a Hezbollah observation post. https://t.co/meQ7Oz2zVe — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 10, 2023

Turkey is also jumping into the fray.

Turkish President Erdogan on Tuesday accused the United States of planning to “carry out massacres in Gaza” after Hamas terrorists ambushed Israel over the weekend.

The US’s so-called “NATO ally” Turkey is once again siding with Iran’s proxy army Hamas.

The world is inching toward nuclear war and the Biden Regime is obsessing over non-existent climate change.

DEVELOPING….