Congressman Troy Nehls Shakes Up Speaker Race – Nominates Donald Trump for Speaker of the House

Congressman Troy Nehls (R-TX) has thrown a curveball into the already tumultuous race for Speaker of the House. Taking to Twitter, Nehls announced that he will nominate former President Donald J. Trump for Speaker of the House.

This bombshell comes on the heels of a historic 216-210 vote to remove Kevin McCarthy from the Speaker’s chair, marking the first time in U.S. history that a Speaker has been ousted mid-term.

On Tuesday, the House of Representatives voted 216-210 to remove McCarthy, making him the shortest-serving Speaker since 1876.

The vote was spearheaded by Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz and saw a few conservatives joining Democrats in the unprecedented action. Among the Republicans voting for the removal were Reps. Andy Biggs of Arizona, Ken Buck of Colorado, Tim Burchett of Tennessee, Eli Crane of Arizona, Bob Good of Virginia, Nancy Mace of South Carolina, and Matt Rosendale of Montana.

This historic action came just nine months after McCarthy won the gavel following an arduous process involving days of negotiation and 15 rounds of voting.

North Carolina Rep. Patrick McHenry has been named Speaker pro tempore until a new Speaker is elected.

Following the news of McCarthy’s removal, Congressman Troy Nehls took to Twitter to announce, “Kevin McCarthy will NOT be running again as Speaker. I nominate Donald J. Trump for Speaker of the House.”

The Gateway Pundit reached out to Nehls for a comment but has not received a response as of the moment.

As Wayne Root discussed in his article, “I trust no House Speaker to actually support Trump for President in 2024. House Speaker Trump is the only one I trust to support Presidential candidate Trump.”

“Think of what Trump could do as Speaker? Stop any increase in the debt ceiling. Defund the DOJ, FBI, CIA, IRS, Dept. of Education, and of course “the border czar” Kamala Harris.”

“So, Team Trump, MAGA, and America-First…80 million strong… it’s time to call your Congressperson and demand an official on-the-record vote for Donald J. Trump for House Speaker. Start dialing!”

We will update this article as soon as additional details become available.