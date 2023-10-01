Breaking: Matt Gaetz Says He Will File Motion to Vacate This Week – a Call to Remove Kevin McCarthy as Speaker (VIDEO)

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) joined ABC’s This Week and CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday following the vote last night by the US House of Representatives to avert a shutdown with a 45-Day Stop-Gap Resolution that did not fund Ukraine.

The vote on Saturday was delayed after unhinged Marxist Democrat Jamaal Bowman pulled a fire alarm to shut down Congress and evacuate the Cannon Building – Something that should land him in prison for several years going by the J6 defendants’ standards.

Gaetz told Jon Karl on ABC’s This Week that his plan to bring forward a House vote on Kevin McCarthy’s speakership.

JUST IN: After shutdown drama, GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz tells @JonKarl that he is going to file a motion this week to have House Speaker Kevin McCarthy removed from his position. https://t.co/KInxWHwCkT pic.twitter.com/BrbZF9TCiP — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) October 1, 2023

Gaetz says this is an “exercise to show the American people who really governs you.” Adding, “I actually think Democrats are going to bail out Kevin McCarthy.”

GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz tells @JonKarl that his plan to bring forward a House vote on Kevin McCarthy’s speakership is an “exercise to show the American people who really governs you.” “I actually think Democrats are going to bail out Kevin McCarthy.” https://t.co/KInxWHwCkT pic.twitter.com/VLSSJZK3jH — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) October 1, 2023

Matt Gaetz has not kept this as a secret. Gaetz warned he would do this for months now.

I will file a motion to vacate against @SpeakerMcCarthy this week. pic.twitter.com/kFA7X7P2OG — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) October 1, 2023

Gaetz told CNN’s Jake Tapper that McCarthy made a secret deal with Democrats to fund the Ukraine quagmire that he kept from conservatives.

This was something The Gateway Pundit reported on Saturday.

The US House will meet again at noon on Monday barring any more fire alarm insurrections by Jamaal Bowman.