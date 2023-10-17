“This Is a Disgraceful Situation – They Are the Fraudulent People” – Donald Trump Speaks to Reporters as Junk Trial Resumes in NYC (VIDEO)

President Trump is back in New York City today to attend the trial by Never-Trumper Letitia James and the crackpot Judge Engoron who says Mar-a-Lago is only worth $18 million.

The entire case is garbage and just another example of how the Democrat Party is harassing and abusing Trump with multiple lawfare cases during the election cycle.

President Trump spoke with reporters prior to today’s hearing.

President Donald Trump: Ladies and gentlemen, thank you very much. We’re at a trial today that should not be taking place. As you know, the head of Deutsche Bank recently testified, just testified, and he said that Trump did nothing wrong. We made a loan. We were very happy with a loan. who got paid back. There were no defaults. It was very good transaction, and he would do it again. He was a very powerful witness. And we have other executives coming in from banks that will say the same thing.

This is a disgraceful situation. This is an Attorney General Letitia James that went out and campaigned on, “I will get Trump. I will get Trump no matter what. I’ll get Trump. I promise I’ll get it.” We have two tapes of her now that have come out since the trial because people took tapes of her because they couldn’t believe her, ranting and raving like a lunatic. But this is the Attorney General of New York State, Leticia James, and she shouldn’t be allowed to be Attorney General. She’s defrauded the public with this trial. She said that Mar-a-Lago, she convinced the judge that Mar-a-Lago was worth in Palm Beach, Florida, the most expensive land in the world, I guess, and the most expensive houses definitely, in the world. At Mar a Lago, the biggest house, the most spectacular place in all of Florida, was worth $18 million, when it’s worth approximately could be close to 100 times that amount.

And based on that testimony, and based on her convincing the judge of Mar-a-Lago was worth $18 million instead of a billion to a billion five, which would sell very easily, which we’ve already proven. But we’ll have people come up and say that and prove it. The most important people, the brokers that make the sales. But based on that, he ruled against me. He ruled fraud.

I mean, he said fraud. They are the fraudulent people, because they ruled a house that was worth 18, they put down as worth 18 million. And it’s worth maybe close to 100 times that amount. And based on that, they ruled against me having to do with fraud, which is a big statement, but they are the frauds because the house is worth a billion, a billion and a half, $750,000,000. It’s worth a fortune.

It’s the most expensive house probably in the world. And they said it was worth $18 million. And they don’t do anything about it based on that. And also Doral. They have Doral at a very low number, and it’s worth many times the number that they put down.

So they chose to do this. So I just want to say, the head of Deutsche Bank came in. He said we were great, the loan was great, everything was fine, and it was perfect. And this was their witness, wasn’t even my witness. And we have other bankers coming in saying…