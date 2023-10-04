BREAKING: Donald Trump Says He is Willing to Serve as Speaker – “We’ll Do Whatever’s Best for the Country” (VIDEO)

Several conservatives including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene have called on President Trump to serve as Speaker of the House as one way of helping him become President again.

Well, President Trump has good news for these conservatives: he is willing to do it!

Former President Donald Trump confirmed today from a New York courthouse that he has been approached about the possibility of becoming the next Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Trump stated that he would be willing to take on the role, emphasizing his commitment to doing “whatever’s best for the country and for the Republican Party.”

Trump: A lot of people have been talking to me about Speaker. All I can say is we’ll do whatever’s best for the country and for the Republican Party.

We’ve got some great, great people

Reporter: Would you take the job?

Trump: a lot of people have been asking me about it but we’re leading, I don’t know if you read the papers much, but we’re leading (The GOP Presidential primary) by 50 points. My focus is totally on the being president. If I can help them during the process, I would do it.

