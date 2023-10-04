Marjorie Taylor Greene Endorses Donald Trump for Speaker of the House: “We Can Make Him Speaker and Then Elect Him President! He Will MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Rep. Taylor Marjorie Greene (R-GA) has publicly endorsed former President Donald J. Trump as her candidate for Speaker of the House.

On Tuesday, the House of Representatives voted 216-210 to remove McCarthy, making him the shortest-serving Speaker since 1876.

The vote was spearheaded by Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz and saw a few conservatives joining Democrats in the unprecedented action. Among the Republicans voting for the removal were Reps. Andy Biggs of Arizona, Ken Buck of Colorado, Tim Burchett of Tennessee, Eli Crane of Arizona, Bob Good of Virginia, Nancy Mace of South Carolina, and Matt Rosendale of Montana.

Greene, a staunch supporter of Trump, outlined a comprehensive list of reasons for her endorsement, emphasizing Trump’s previous four-year record as President and his potential to bring transformative changes to the country.

“The only candidate for Speaker I am currently supporting is President Donald J. Trump,” Greene announced on Tuesday following McCarthy’s removal.

She went on to list a series of ambitious goals she believes Trump will achieve if elected as Speaker:

End the war in Ukraine : Greene asserts that Trump has the diplomatic skills to bring an end to the ongoing conflict.

: Greene asserts that Trump has the diplomatic skills to bring an end to the ongoing conflict. Secure the border : A cornerstone of Trump’s previous administration, Greene believes he will finally achieve this long-standing goal.

: A cornerstone of Trump’s previous administration, Greene believes he will finally achieve this long-standing goal. End the politically weaponized government : Greene accuses the current administration of using governmental power for political ends and believes Trump will put a stop to it.

: Greene accuses the current administration of using governmental power for political ends and believes Trump will put a stop to it. Make America energy independent again : Greene supports Trump’s previous efforts to make the U.S. less reliant on foreign energy.

: Greene supports Trump’s previous efforts to make the U.S. less reliant on foreign energy. Pass legislation to stop transgender surgeries on kids and keep men out of women’s sports : A controversial point, but one that Greene firmly stands by.

: A controversial point, but one that Greene firmly stands by. Support our military and police : Greene emphasizes Trump’s commitment to law enforcement and national defense.

: Greene emphasizes Trump’s commitment to law enforcement and national defense. And more

Greene emphasized Trump’s “proven 4-year record as President of the United States of America,” citing it as a compelling reason for her endorsement.

She also highlighted that Trump received a record number of Republican votes of any Republican Presidential candidate, signaling his widespread popularity within the party.

According to Greene, not only can Trump be made Speaker, but he can also be re-elected as President. “We can make him Speaker and then elect him President! He will MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!” she concluded.

The only candidate for Speaker I am currently supporting is President Donald J. Trump. He will end the war in Ukraine. He will secure the border. He will end the politically weaponized government. He will make America energy independent again. He will pass my bill to stop… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) October 4, 2023

MTG isn’t the only legislator advocating for Trump to assume the role of Speaker of the House. The Gateway Pundit reported that Congressman Troy Nehls (R-TX) took to Twitter to declare his intention to nominate former President Donald J. Trump for the position.

“Kevin McCarthy will NOT be running again as Speaker. I nominate Donald J. Trump for Speaker of the House.”