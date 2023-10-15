WWIII Watch: US Dispatches Second Carrier Group to Eastern Mediterranean Sea

The USS Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group left Norfolk Naval base this weekend headed to the eastern Mediterranean Sea to join the USS Ford Carrier Strike Group in a show of force by the US as part of a stated effort to deter a widening in the Middle East of the war between Israel and Gaza in the wake of the Hamas terrorist attack massacre of Israelis last weekend. The deployment of the Ike to the Med was scheduled before the Hamas attack, but Austin’s statement of purpose makes its war footing mission official.

The Defense Department has also deployed air assets, including A-10s, to the region.

The 354th Fighter Squadron and their A-10 Thunderbolt IIs arrived in the region to support the U.S.'s increased posture. These aircraft are in addition to the A-10s from the 75th Fighter Squadron already in the region. pic.twitter.com/h3LhEwyeJ4 — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) October 12, 2023

The 494th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft arrived in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility to bolster the U.S. posture and enhance air operations throughout the Middle East. pic.twitter.com/csgw2kyQKI — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) October 13, 2023

CNN reported this weekend the Pentagon is considering moving a Marine amphibious assault group closer to the shores of Israel (excerpt):

In addition, the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, a rapid reaction force capable of conducting special operations, is making preparations in case it is ordered closer to Israel to bolster the US’ force posture there, multiple US officials tell CNN. The unit, which is on board the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan, is comprised of more than 2,000 Marines and sailors and would be capable of supporting a large-scale evacuation. Among the mission essential tasks for a Marine Expeditionary Unit are evacuation operations and humanitarian assistance. No such order has been given yet to the unit, the officials said.

Statement by Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin:

I have directed the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group (CSG) to begin moving to the Eastern Mediterranean. As part of our effort to deter hostile actions against Israel or any efforts toward widening this war following Hamas’s attack on Israel, the Strike Group includes the guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58), guided-missile destroyers USS Gravely (DDG 107) and USS Mason (DDG 87), and Carrier Air Wing 3, with nine aircraft squadrons, and embarked headquarters staffs. The Eisenhower CSG will join the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group, which arrived earlier this week. The Ford CSG includes the USS Normandy, USS Thomas Hudner, USS Ramage, USS Carney, and USS Roosevelt. Earlier in the week, the U.S. Air Force announced deployment to the region of squadrons of F-15, F-16 and A-10 fighter aircraft. The increases to U.S. force posture signal the United States’ ironclad commitment to Israel’s security and our resolve to deter any state or non-state actor seeking to escalate this war.

The Navy and the Ike posted photos and video to mark the deployment:

“No other country can do what we do.” The aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) is officially on deployment. 💪⚓️@TheCVN69 | @csg_two | @COMNAVAIRLANT11 | @US2ndFleet pic.twitter.com/om9HjVK7H1 — U.S. Fleet Forces (@USFleetForces) October 15, 2023

US Navy statement on the Ike’s deployment: