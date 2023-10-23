BIDENFLATION: Cost Of Halloween Candy Is Up 13% This Year

Joe Biden’s America.

Not surprisingly, the cost of Halloween candy has gone up significantly this year. According to the Bureau of Labor, the price for candy is about a 13% increase.

Supply chain experts say it is tied to the cost of ingredients. It looks like Bidenomics is affecting America’s sweet tooth. They take the fun out of everything.

ABC News reported:

Here’s some news about Halloween that’s worth a few extra boos this year. The cost of candy is going up by a lot. Prices are up about 13% this year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor. UCLA supply-chain expert Professor Christopher Tang says candy is so expensive because of the cost of ingredients. It’s also because these products are mainly made in the United States.

Inflation is one of the primary reasons candy is so expensive. Since workers have a higher wage, it affects the cost of the product itself.

Average households were spending about $30 in past years, and now will spend about $35. (Source was the National Retail Federation.)

Consumer prices rose 0.4% in September – “hotter than expected.”

The core CPI excludes food and energy prices – here are the numbers for the last month:

Energy costs are up 1.5%

Gas prices are up 2.1%

Fuel oil prices are up 8.5%

Food prices are up 0.2%

“On a 12-month basis, food costs climbed 3.7%, including a 6% increase for food away from home, while energy costs were off 0.5%.” – CNBC reported.

Prices have surged nearly 18% since Joe Biden took office in January 2021. Wages are down more than 3%.