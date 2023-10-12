“Hotter Than Expected” – Consumer Prices Rose 0.4% in September – Food, Energy, Gas Prices Rise (VIDEO)

Joe Biden’s America.

Consumer prices rose 0.4% in September – “hotter than expected.”

The core CPI excludes food and energy prices – here are the numbers

  • Energy costs are up 1.5%
  • Gas prices are up 2.1%
  • Fuel oil prices are up 8.5%
  • Food prices are up 0.2%

“On a 12-month basis, food costs climbed 3.7%, including a 6% increase for food away from home, while energy costs were off 0.5%.” – CNBC reported.

Prices have surged nearly 18% since Joe Biden took office in January 2021. Wages  are down more than 3%.

CNBC reported:

Prices that consumers pay for a wide variety of goods and services increased at a slightly faster-than-expected pace in September, keeping inflation in the spotlight for policymakers.

The consumer price index, a closely followed inflation gauge, increased 0.4% on the month and 3.7% from a year ago, according to a Labor Department report Thursday. That compared with respective Dow Jones estimates of 0.3% and 3.6%. Headline inflation increased 0.6% in August.

Excluding volatile food and energy prices, the so-called core CPI increased 0.3% on the month and 4.1% on a 12-month basis, both exactly in line with expectations. Policymakers place more weight on the core numbers as they tend to be better predictors of long-term trends. Core inflation also increased 0.3% in August, when it was up 4.3% from the previous 12 months.

More from CNBC’s Rick Santelli:

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.6% in August – the biggest monthly gain for the year.

Energy prices soared as real wages declined.

Gas prices once again soared to record levels for the year. Californians are paying over $6 per gallon of gas.

Grocery prices are up 19%. Americans are suffering because of Joe Biden’s tax-and-spend policies.

The popular 30-year fixed rate mortgages are between 7.5% – 8.0% and housing prices are plunging.

The average payment on a $400,000 mortgage is $1,000 more per month than it was 2 years ago.

Rent prices shot up 15% – 30% between 2020 to present. The national median rent price is $2,029.

Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

