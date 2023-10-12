“Hotter Than Expected” – Consumer Prices Rose 0.4% in September – Food, Energy, Gas Prices Rise (VIDEO)

Joe Biden’s America.

Consumer prices rose 0.4% in September – “hotter than expected.”

The core CPI excludes food and energy prices – here are the numbers

Energy costs are up 1.5%

Gas prices are up 2.1%

Fuel oil prices are up 8.5%

Food prices are up 0.2%

“On a 12-month basis, food costs climbed 3.7%, including a 6% increase for food away from home, while energy costs were off 0.5%.” – CNBC reported.

Prices have surged nearly 18% since Joe Biden took office in January 2021. Wages are down more than 3%.

CNBC reported:

Prices that consumers pay for a wide variety of goods and services increased at a slightly faster-than-expected pace in September, keeping inflation in the spotlight for policymakers. The consumer price index, a closely followed inflation gauge, increased 0.4% on the month and 3.7% from a year ago, according to a Labor Department report Thursday. That compared with respective Dow Jones estimates of 0.3% and 3.6%. Headline inflation increased 0.6% in August. Excluding volatile food and energy prices, the so-called core CPI increased 0.3% on the month and 4.1% on a 12-month basis, both exactly in line with expectations. Policymakers place more weight on the core numbers as they tend to be better predictors of long-term trends. Core inflation also increased 0.3% in August, when it was up 4.3% from the previous 12 months.

More from CNBC’s Rick Santelli:

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.6% in August – the biggest monthly gain for the year.

Energy prices soared as real wages declined.

Gas prices once again soared to record levels for the year. Californians are paying over $6 per gallon of gas.

Grocery prices are up 19%. Americans are suffering because of Joe Biden’s tax-and-spend policies.

The popular 30-year fixed rate mortgages are between 7.5% – 8.0% and housing prices are plunging.

The average payment on a $400,000 mortgage is $1,000 more per month than it was 2 years ago.

Rent prices shot up 15% – 30% between 2020 to present. The national median rent price is $2,029.