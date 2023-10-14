Biden Makes Mysterious 3-Hour Trip to Delaware Home – White House Refuses to Say Why

Joe Biden on Friday evening made a mysterious trip to his Delaware home for a few hours and the White House refuses to say why.

Earlier Friday a reporter asked White House spox Olivia Dalton: “What’s the reason for the president’s trip to Delaware this afternoon?”

“The president is making a brief stop at home,” Oliva Dalton told reporters aboard an Air Force One gaggle on Friday.

Biden spent a few hours in Philly speaking to a paltry crowd at the Tioga Marine Terminal.

He tripped and almost landed flat on his face as he took the stage.

After spending a couple of hours in Philly, Joe Biden arrived to New Castle, Delaware at 4:55 pm ET. He then departed 3 hours later at 7:55 pm ET and headed back to the White House.

What did Joe Biden do at his Delaware home for 3 hours?

Marine One costs approximately $20,000 per hour and Air Force One costs $177,843 per hour, according to Department of Defense documents. Biden’s frequent trips and vacations to Delaware have cost US taxpayers well over $15 million.

Joe Biden returned to the White House later Friday evening and his handlers refused to say why he was in Delaware.

Did Biden’s mysterious trip have anything to do with his stolen classified documents scandal? Or was it a medical reason?

Joe Biden’s scandal spokesman Ian Sams on Monday said Biden has spent two days – Sunday and Monday – with Special Counsel Robert Hur about his handling of stolen classified documents.

“The President has been interviewed as part of the investigation being led by Special Counsel Robert Hur. The voluntary interview was conducted at the White House over two days, Sunday and Monday, and concluded Monday. As we have said from the beginning, the President and the White House are cooperating with this investigation, and as it has been appropriate, we have provided relevant updates publicly, being as transparent as we can consistent with protecting and preserving the integrity of the investigation. We would refer other questions to the Justice Department at this time,” a statement from Ian Sams read.

The House Oversight Committee this week revealed that five White House employees were involved in Biden’s stolen classified documents case.

The Committee also revealed Joe Biden and his attorney lied about communications and when the classified documents were discovered.

Did Joe Biden also get caught lying to Special Counsel Robert Hur about his stolen classified documents?