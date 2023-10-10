White House Scandal Spox: Biden Interviewed by Special Counsel Robert Hur Over the Last Two Days in Stolen Classified Docs Investigation

Joe Biden’s scandal spokesman Ian Sams on Monday said Biden has spent the last two days with Special Counsel Robert Hur about his handling of stolen classified documents.

“The President has been interviewed as part of the investigation being led by Special Counsel Robert Hur. The voluntary interview was conducted at the White House over two days, Sunday and Monday, and concluded Monday. As we have said from the beginning, the President and the White House are cooperating with this investigation, and as it has been appropriate, we have provided relevant updates publicly, being as transparent as we can consistent with protecting and preserving the integrity of the investigation. We would refer other questions to the Justice Department at this time,” a statement from Ian Sams read.

Joe Biden STOLE SCIF-designated classified documents and improperly stored them at the Penn Biden Center.

Biden also stored classified documents in his garage next to his Corvette where his son Hunter had access to the sensitive materials.

Nine boxes of documents were taken from Joe Biden’s lawyer’s Boston office and we have no idea what is in those boxes because the National Archives is covering up for Biden.

Joe Biden is also withholding information from the Senate Intel Committee.

Merrick Garland appointed Robert Hur as special counsel to investigate the stolen documents in January and Biden was just now interviewed 10 months later.

CONFIRMED: Joe BIDEN sat for an interview yesterday and today with special counsel Robert HUR about his handling of classified records found in his home and post-VP office. pic.twitter.com/c6eGbNSotr — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) October 9, 2023

