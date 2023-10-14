Jonathan Turley Reveals Why New Evidence Released by Oversight Committee May Destroy Biden’s Defense in His Stolen Classified Documents Case

Highly respected Constitutional law professor Jonathan Turley said new evidence released by the House Oversight Committee may destroy Joe Biden’s defense in his stolen classified documents case.

The House Oversight Committee this week revealed that five White House employees were involved in Biden’s stolen classified documents case.

The Committee also revealed Joe Biden and his attorney lied about communications and when the classified documents were discovered.

Biden lied by omission.

House Republicans released information showing a flurry of communications

Joe Biden STOLE SCIF-designated classified documents and improperly stored them at the Penn Biden Center.

Biden also stored classified documents in his garage next to his Corvette where his son Hunter had access to the sensitive materials.

Nine boxes of documents were taken from Joe Biden’s lawyer’s Boston office and we have no idea what is in those boxes because the National Archives is covering up for Biden.

Recall that it was reported that Joe Biden’s attorney first discovered “Obama-Biden administration documents in a locked closet while packing files as they prepare to close out Biden’s office in the Penn Biden Center” in November 2022.

Biden and his team claimed they immediately contacted the National Archives upon discovering the documents in November 2022.

“They immediately called the Archives — immediately called the Archives, turned them over to the Archives, and I was briefed about this discovery,” Biden said in November 2022.

Joe Biden famously said of his classified documents strewn all over the place, “There is no ‘there’ there.”

This timeline presented by Biden’s attorney is of course a lie.

Joe Biden’s former assistant as Vice President, Kathy Chung, in April testified to the House Oversight Committee about the mishandling of classified documents by Biden since his time as Vice President.

Chung testified that White House Counsel Dana Remus tasked her with retrieving boxes of classified documents from Penn Biden Center as early as May 2022.

According to new information released by the House Oversight Committee, Joe Biden lied about the timeline. Annie Tomasini, Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor to the President and Director of Oval Office Operations, went to Penn Biden Center to take inventory of President Biden’s documents and materials on March 18, 2021.

The classified documents were discovered nearly TWO YEARS before Joe Biden’s lawyer said he found them.

“Our Committee has developed evidence showing the timeline of relevant events began in 2021 and involved at least five White House employees,” the Republican-led Committee said.

“President Biden and his legal team omitted months of communications, planning, and coordinating among multiple White House officials, a former VP staffer, Penn Biden Center employees, and President Biden’s personal attorneys to retrieve the boxes containing classified materials.” the Oversight said. “There is no reasonable explanation as to why this many White House employees and lawyers were so concerned with retrieving boxes they reportedly believed contained only personal documents and materials.”

Turley said Biden’s lies about the timeline and potential lies to Special Counsel Robert Hur has put him in danger:

“Now, however, it appears that a critical claim by the White House in the scandal may not only be false, but was knowingly false at the time it was made. The White House and Biden’s counsel have long maintained that, as soon as documents were discovered in the D.C. office, they notified the national archives. Many asked why they did not call the FBI, but the White House has at least maintained that, unlike Trump, they took immediate action to notify authorities.” Turley said.

“I have referred to Hur as a “neutron prosecutor” — a special counsel with no possible charge, under Justice Department policy barring the indictment of a sitting president. If that was not enough of a problem, Hur may have growing evidence that accounts offered by the White House over the discovery of the documents are false.”

“The new evidence could prove transformative, not only for the criminal but the impeachment investigation of the president.”

“If this new timeline is accurate, the question is whether Biden knew that the account being put forward by his staff and counsel was false. It also raises the question of whether the president knowingly possessed classified documents and lied about their removal, use, and discovery. Finally, if Biden repeated his public denials to Hur, there could be added allegations of false statements to federal investigators, another commonly-charged federal crime.” – Turley wrote.

“We still have to see if there is evidence to support such crimes, but what is clear is that the past narrative may no longer suffice.” Turley said.