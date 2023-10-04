Biden Flashes Creepy Grin, Gives Bizarre Answer When Asked His Advice For Next House Speaker After He Cancels $9 Billion in Student Debt (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Wednesday emerged from hiding in his basement bunker to deliver remarks on his efforts to ‘cancel’ student loan debt from the Roosevelt Room.

Biden announced he is canceling $9 billion in student loan debt for 125,000 borrowers as debt repayments resumed.

“More than $5 billion of the aid will go to 53,000 borrowers who’ve worked in public service for a decade or more; $2.8 billion of the forgiveness is for 51,000 borrowers enrolled in income-driven repayment plans; and another $1.2 billion of the cancellation will go to 22,000 borrowers with disabilities.” – CNBC reported.

Of course, the student loans aren’t really canceled. Biden is just forcing middle and working-class citizens to pay for other people’s student loans.

This is also another ploy for Joe Biden to secure the GenZ, Millennial vote going into the 2024 election after the Supreme Court struck down his unconstitutional bailout program. Recall, that he used this same gimmick ahead of the 2022 midterms.

Joe Biden unilaterally announced a massive forgiveness of student loans in August 2022 to buy the Gen Z-Millennial vote in the 2022 midterms.

Biden canceled over $400 billion in student loans which turns out to be up to $10,000 in student debt for borrowers who earn $125,000 a year or less and up to $20,000 for recipients of Pell Grants – then SCOTUS crushed him.

He’s back at it with a new plan.

Biden glitched and completely botched the new website: “student aid dash gov, student aid dash…”

After his unhinged remarks, Biden shuffled away. Reporters continued to shout questions at Biden as he approached the door.

“What’s your advice to the next House speaker?” a reporter shouted one day after Kevin McCarthy was dethroned.

Joe Biden turned around, flashed a creepy grin, chuckled, and said, “That’s above my pay grade.”

WATCH: