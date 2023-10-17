America Last: Joe Biden Will Travel to Israel and Jordan But Not East Palestine, Ohio or Southern US Border

In a recent statement, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced that Joe Biden will be traveling to Israel and Jordan on October 18th.

On Monday, Joe Biden abruptly canceled his scheduled visit to Colorado, opting to remain in Washington to focus on the escalating tensions in the Middle East over domestic issues.

The purpose of the trip, according to the statement, is to “demonstrate his steadfast support for Israel in the face of Hamas’s brutal terrorist attack and to consult on next steps.”

Following his visit to Israel, Joe Biden will head to Amman, Jordan, where he will meet with King Abdullah, Egyptian President Sisi, and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

Joe Biden’s preferential visits have angered a lot of Americans as he chooses to ignore other pressing issues closer to home.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that people living in East Palestine, Ohio, slammed Joe Biden for failing to visit the area months after the disastrous train derailment, causing animal and plant life to die off over 100 miles downstream from the Ohio town due to the toxic chemical explosion.

Trump visited the town way back in February, but Biden said that he has just been too busy, despite the fact that he has been on vacation for most of the summer.

Trump delivered water, goods, and food to East Palestine residents while Biden was in Ukraine giving Zelensky more military aid.

What is even more upsetting is Joe Biden’s apparent disregard for the crisis at the U.S. Southern Border. Illegal border crossings have surged since he took office, and the administration’s lax immigration policies have only exacerbated the problem.

Instead of visiting the border to assess the situation firsthand, Joe Biden chooses to focus his attention elsewhere.