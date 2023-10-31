82,000 Pages of Emails Joe Biden Sent or Received on Three Private Pseudonym Accounts For Illicit Business Deals with Foreign Officials Located

The National Archives previously confirmed through a FOIA response that they found 5,138 email messages and 25 electronic files pertaining to the known Joe Biden pseudonym accounts robinw[email protected], [email protected] and [email protected].

After missing the deadline to turn over the requested documents, the National Archives said it located 82,000 pages of emails then-Vice President Joe Biden sent or received on three separate private pseudonym accounts to conduct illicit business deals with foreign officials.

NARA was forced to search for Biden’s pseudonym emails in response to a FOIA lawsuit filed by the Southern Legal Foundation, a conservative nonprofit law firm.

“NARA has completed a search for potentially responsive documents and is currently processing those documents for the purpose of producing non-exempt portions of any responsive records on a monthly rolling basis,” A report from NARA stated, according to Just The News. “Given the scope of Plaintiff’s FOIA request, which seeks copies of all emails in three separate accounts over an eight-year period, the volume of potentially responsive records is necessarily large.

“NARA has identified approximately 82,000 pages of potentially responsive documents, and it is currently processing those documents and preparing any non-exempt responsive documents for production on a rolling basis,” the report said.

Just The News noted that Biden’s private email scandal may dwarf Hillary Clinton’s private server scandal.

Just The News reported:

Under legal pressure, the National Archives has located 82,000 pages of emails that President Joe Biden sent or received during his vice presidential tenure on three private pseudonym accounts, a total that potentially dwarfs the amount that landed Hillary Clinton in hot water a decade ago, according to a federal court filing released Monday. The total of Biden private email exchanges was disclosed Monday in a little-noticed status report filed in a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit brought against the National Archives and Records Administration by the nonprofit public interest law firm the Southeastern Legal Foundation. The foundation brought the lawsuit seeking access to the emails after Just the News revealed a year ago that Joe Biden had used three pseudonym email accounts — [email protected], [email protected], and [email protected] – during the time he served as President Barack Obama’s vice president.

Hillary Clinton used a private Gmail account while she was the head of the Department of State (from 2009-2013) to evade FOIA as she ran her influence peddling scheme.

Recall, it was Judicial Watch who blew the story wide open about Hillary Clinton’s use of a private server after they sued for communications and records related to the Benghazi terrorist attack that left 4 Americans dead.

Hillary Clinton transmitted classified information over her private server, including outing the name of a clandestine CIA agent.

The FBI investigation into Hillary’s use of a private server was a sham from the beginning. The fix was in.

Fired FBI Director James Comey and CI Chief Peter Strzok discussed charging Hillary Clinton, however, they changed the wording from “gross negligence” (a chargeable crime) to “extremely careless” (not a crime).

To this day Hillary Clinton claims emails erased with BleachBit from her private server were mainly about Chelsea Clinton’s wedding and yoga.