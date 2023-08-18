Donald Trump Fires Back at ‘Lethargic Bill Barr’ After Former Attorney General Suggests Home Detention for Trump

In a recent interview with Fox News host Neil Cavuto, former Attorney General Bill Barr opened up about the idea of home detention for former President Donald Trump, should he be convicted of criminal conspiracy or classified documents crimes.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported Bill Barr trashed President Trump on Thursday during an interview with Fox News host Neil Cavuto.

Barr said Trump’s conduct related to the classified documents stored at Mar-a-Lago is “egregious.”

“I think the federal cases are legitimate. At the end of the day, at the core of this thing, he engaged in the case of the documents and outrageous behavior where anyone would be prosecuted. I don’t know of any attorney general who could walk away from it,” Barr said.

Barr continued, “He’s not being prosecuted for having the documents — He’s being prosecuted for obstruction to egregious instances are alleged. So, I think that’s a very simple case, and that should be tried. If the judge is anywhere competent, that can be concluded before the summer and the other case after the election.”

“It wasn’t just rough and tumble politics. He crossed the line,” Barr told Neil Cavuto.

When asked by Cavuto how the Secret Service would manage a prison sentence for Trump, Barr said, “Well, there’s ways of having custody without putting him in facilities, you know, in federal facilities. You can have home detention and other things.”

Former President Donald Trump wasted no time in responding to Bill Barr’s remarks, unleashing a fiery rebuttal on Truth Social. Trump’s posts targeted both Barr and Fox News, reflecting his dissatisfaction with the former Attorney General’s comments and the network’s coverage.

“Why does FoxNews constantly put on slow thinking and lethargic Bill Barr, who didn’t have the courage or stamina to fight the Radical Left lunatics while he was A.G., and who, even more importantly, refused to fight Election Fraud. He knew what was going on, just look at his past remarks! Unless FoxNews starts putting the RIGHT people on, their Ratings will never recover,” Trump wrote.

In a follow-up post, Trump continued his criticism:

“Just found this clip of Bill Barr prior to him ‘succumbing’ to Impeachment and other threats of the Radical Left Lunatics. His bravado changed rapidly because he didn’t want to be Impeached. Republicans have to be much tougher and smarter, or you won’t have a Party or a Country left. Barr didn’t have the courage or stamina to fight, but he knew what was happening. I ‘canned’ him, and felt really good about it. Now he goes all over the place, especially Fox, pretending he’s a tough guy!”