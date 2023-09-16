Warmonger Mike Pence Says U.S. Military May Have to Fight if Ukraine Loses War to Russia

In a recent town hall appearance, Republican presidential candidate Mike Pence made a concerning statement that should give every American pause.

Pence told NewsNation host Leland Vittert that if Ukraine fails to repel the Russian invasion, the U.S. military might have to step in under the NATO Treaty.

“I’m convinced that if the Ukrainian military doesn’t stop and repel that Russian invasion, it’s not going to be too long before that Russian army crosses a border that our men and women in uniform are going to have to go and fight (for) under our NATO Treaty. I truly believe it,” Pence said.

However, according to NATO, “Ukraine is not a NATO member. Ukraine is a NATO partner country, which means that it cooperates closely with NATO but it is not covered by the security guarantee in the Alliance’s founding treaty.”

Pence argues that providing aid to Ukraine is in America’s interest for “peace and security in the world.” He even goes so far as to say that if Putin wins in Ukraine, it will embolden China’s military ambitions in the Asian Pacific. While it’s true that global stability is important, Pence’s rhetoric dangerously flirts with the idea of involving the U.S. military in another conflict. Haven’t we learned anything from the past?

“If Putin somehow wins either all or part of what he wants in Ukraine, I think that’s going to embolden China’s military ambitions in the Asian Pacific. You achieve peace through strength,” Pence said.

“By using what amounts to 3% of our national defense budget as we have so far to support the Ukrainian military, let them push back the Russians, I think that will discourage China from its military ambitions in the Asian Pacific especially with regard to Taiwan. That’s how we achieve a more peaceful future,” he added.

Pence seems to understand why other lawmakers do not support aid to Ukraine, attributing it to a “lack of confidence in Joe Biden as commander-in-chief.” But is it really a lack of confidence in Biden, or is it a more sensible approach to avoid entangling the U.S. in another war?

Last June, Pence made a surprise visit to Ukraine shortly after announcing his 2024 White House bid, to ‘set himself apart’ from other GOP presidential hopefuls, especially Trump.

“The war in Ukraine is not a territorial dispute. It’s a Russian invasion,” Pence told ABC News “This Week” co-anchor Jonathan Karl in March, staking out a position opposite from the two front-runners. “It’s just the latest instance of Russia attempting to redraw international lines by force, and the United States of America must continue at a quickened pace to provide the Ukrainian military the support that they need to repel the Russian invasion — and the stakes are that high.”

“By giving the Ukrainian military the resources that we have … the West has really shown its strength,” Pence told “Meet the Press.”

Mike Pence said Joe Biden isn’t giving Ukraine enough! Pence wants to give Ukraine more US taxpayer money.

“My former running mate, seeing war raging in Eastern Europe, is signaling an ambiguous message, not even able to say who he would prefer to see win the war in Ukraine,” Pence said. “The United States needs to stand by the courageous fighters in Ukraine, give them the resources more quickly than Joe Biden has, to take the fight to the Russians and repel this invasion.”

Tucker Carlson, who hosted the first presidential forum for the Republican primary in Iowa with Blaze Media, ended Pence’s career in 60 seconds. Carlson’s skepticism towards Pence’s stance on Ukraine reflects a growing sentiment among conservatives who are wary of another military intervention.

“You’re running for President. You are distressed that Ukrainians don’t have enough American tanks?! EVERY city in the U.S. has become much worse over the past three years…and it’s VISIBLE. Our economy has degraded…suicide rate has jumped…crime has exponentially increased and yet your concern is that the Ukrainians – country that most people can’t find on a map who’ve received tens of billions of US tax dollars don’t have enough tanks!” Tucker said.

Tucker continued, “I think it’s a fair question to ask, where’s the concern for the United States?”

“That’s not my concern,” Pence said. “Tucker, I’ve heard that routine from you before but that’s not my concern!”