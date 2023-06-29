Mike Pence Makes Surprise Visit to Ukraine to ‘Set Himself Apart’ From 2024 GOP Hopefuls, Trashes Trump (VIDEO)

Mike Pence on Thursday made a surprise visit to Ukraine to impress the GOP voter base shortly after announcing his 2024 White House bid (try not to laugh).

The former vice president visited Ukraine to ‘set himself apart’ from other GOP presidential hopefuls, especially Trump.

“The war in Ukraine is not a territorial dispute. It’s a Russian invasion,” Pence told ABC News “This Week” co-anchor Jonathan Karl in March, staking out a position opposite from the two front-runners. “It’s just the latest instance of Russia attempting to redraw international lines by force, and the United States of America must continue at a quickened pace to provide the Ukrainian military the support that they need to repel the Russian invasion — and the stakes are that high.”

Mike Pence cheered Joe Biden’s decision to send Ukraine BILLIONS of dollars in taxpayer money.

“By giving the Ukrainian military the resources that we have … the West has really shown its strength,” Pence told “Meet the Press.”

Pence criticized Trump and Joe Biden.

Mike Pence said Joe Biden isn’t giving Ukraine enough!

Pence wants to give Ukraine more US taxpayer money.

No thanks!

“My former running mate, seeing war raging in Eastern Europe, is signaling an ambiguous message, not even able to say who he would prefer to see win the war in Ukraine,” Pence said. “The United States needs to stand by the courageous fighters in Ukraine, give them the resources more quickly than Joe Biden has, to take the fight to the Russians and repel this invasion.”

WATCH: