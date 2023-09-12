Virginia Democrat Candidate Streamed Sex Acts with Husband Online While Soliciting Money

A Democrat candidate running for Virginia’s House of Delegates was accused of posting sex acts with her husband online – while soliciting ‘tips’ from their online audience.

Susanna Gibson, a 40-year-old mother of 2 children running for a seat in the 57th district in suburban Richmond, reportedly used a platform called Chaturbate to stream sex acts with her husband in exchange for ‘tokens.’

According to the Washington Post, archived videos of Gibson’s pornographic content were then posted to a platform called Recurbate in September 2022 after she entered the political race as a Democrat candidate.

According to The Post, Gibson violated Chaturbate’s terms of service by asking for ‘tokens’ in exchange for performing certain sex acts in a “private room.”

“I need, like, more tokens before I let him do that,” Gibson told her online audience referring to a specific sex act with her husband in an effort to solicit “tips.”

Gibson remained defiant after her pornographic videos were discovered by a Republican operative. She told the Washington Post that the incident was “an illegal invasion of my privacy designed to humiliate me and my family.”

“It won’t intimidate me and it won’t silence me,” Gibson told the Washington Post. “My political opponents and their Republican allies have proven they’re willing to commit a sex crime to attack me and my family because there’s no line they won’t cross to silence women when they speak up.”

Excerpt from Fox News: